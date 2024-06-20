NUJ members at Springer Nature are on day one of a set of day-long strikes today at the academic publisher in a dispute over pay.

The journalists have turned down a 5.8 per cent offer because they say their pay packets have not kept pace with the cost of living. Members have reported how they are struggling to pay bills and cope with rapid rises in rent, mortgage and childcare payments, are putting off having dentistry and finding themself unable to live in London where the publisher’s offices are based. The staff have also voted to carry out a work to rule.

Striking members will be picketing outside Springer Nature’s offices in King’s Cross London and will be holding an online get together for others, with invited guests calling in to say hello.

Support the strikers

Post a message of solidarity on Instagram or X/Twitter using #SpringerNatureStrike – tag @nujofficial and we’ll repost. Email [email protected] with a message of solidarity. Find out more about the strike and visit the picket line from 8.30am-2pm on Thursday 20 June at Springer Nature campus at Crinian Street/Wharfdale Road, King's Cross, London.

The union has offered further talks with management to resolve the dispute. The NUJ chapel says the company can easily afford a decent rise – Springer Nature made a 27 per cent profit last year and is able to advertise for two vice-presidents with financial packages of $250,000 each. At the same time, the company has set an Article Processing Charge for Nature, and their other research journals, of €10,290 (£8,890) for authors to publish Gold Open Access — among the highest of any scientific publisher, and an 8 per cent increase over the 2023 rate.

Messages of support

To all the members at Springer Nature taking action to stand up for a fair deal: we at the NUJ’s Book Branch send our solidarity, and please let us know if there is anything else we can do to help or support - [email protected].

The Oxford branch congratulates the Springer Nature NUJ chapel for a stonking 93 per cent vote in favour of taking strike action to back up their rejection of the company’s 5.8 per cent pay offer, which they point out equates to a real cut in their pay, after inflation is taken into account. Their determination that the company pay them fairly for their expertise, professionalism and sheer hard work will be lauded throughout Oxford’s large academic publishing community, which has itself suffered real terms pay cuts for too many years.

NUJ London magazine branch sends solidarity to striking staff at Nature magazine. We fully support your claim for a fair pay rise during a cost-of-living crisis and after Springer recorded nearly 30 per cent profit last year. London Magazine branch will highlight your struggle and provide all the practical help we can.

The NUJ’s Magazines and Books Industrial Council supports our colleagues in Springer Nature and their bravery in taking strike action and action short of a strike. With a 2022 operating profit of £410 million on its revenue of £1.6 billion, Springer Nature can afford to make a fair pay offer to its hardworking, dedicated and talented staff. The Nature journals have been successful over the years because of the editors’ dedication to their craft. We urge the Springer Nature management to listen to staff and engage in the discussions with the union it keeps saying it’s willing to have and agree a fair pay increase.

The NUJ’s Equality Council supports the efforts of Springer Nature members in taking action to secure a better pay deal. You deserve it – and you should get it. Solidarity!

Donate to the NUJ hardship fund

When NUJ members are on strike, all members of the union are encouraged to donate to the hardship fund to support colleagues. Encourage your branch to contribute and help show your support for journalists striking in defence of pay.

or use the bank details below.

Reference: Springer Nature

GBP Donations

Unity Trust Bank PLC

Sort code: 60-83-01

Account number: 33045320

EURO Donations

Allied Irish Banks

IBAN number: IE91AIBK93105567345017

SWIFT/BIC: AIBKIE2

