eWeLink WEB Now Features Advanced Energy Dashboard
eWeLink has been dedicated to providing energy management features for users, and it now expands its capabilities on the web interface with even more functionalities.
The new energy dashboard for eWeLink WEB boasts stylish, high-interactivity cards designed for advanced users.
eWeLink launches an energy dashboard for eWeLink WEB, enhancing home energy monitoring and management.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eWeLink, a leading IoT platform, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative energy dashboard, available exclusively to eWeLink Advanced Plan users on the eWeLink WEB interface.
This new feature is designed to enhance user control, monitoring, and management of home energy consumption for refined energy saving. And it marks another step for eWeLink in aligning with the power-efficient vision of the smart home industry.
The feature presents a stylish, modern energy dashboard that allows users to monitor their energy costs in real time. With its intuitive design, users can effortlessly track their home energy consumption and associated costs for eWeLink smart home devices. The customizable spend calculation feature lets users input specific energy rates and calculate daily energy costs, providing a precise understanding of their spending to better plan energy saving.
To make monitoring more organized, the energy dashboard enables users to group similar devices, simplifying the process of managing multiple devices. Additionally, filtering capabilities allow users to view specific data sets for particular device groups, facilitating the identification of consuming devices and improving home energy management.
Equipped with interactive charts, the energy dashboard visually represents home energy consumption trends over time. Users can explore and download historical data, using these insights to identify long-term patterns and strategize home energy management.
For those who prefer a different viewing experience, it offers different chart types, including line graphs and bar charts, allowing customized data analysis for eWeLink smart home devices.
The new energy dashboard also supports dark mode, providing a comfortable user experience during nighttime use and reducing eye strain. Optimized for large screens, the layout ensures that all data and charts are clearly presented, making full use of the available screen space for a comprehensive viewing experience to aid in energy saving.
It is part of the eWeLink Advanced Plan, which includes a collection of premium features such as the eWeLink Camera for turning old phones into webcams, CarPlay support, the eWeLink CAST dashboard available on web browsers and tablets, and advanced device management.
The new dashboard for home energy management is now available via eWeLink WEB with a valid subscription.
About eWeLink
eWeLink is a prominent IoT platform in the smart home industry, committed to offering users a smooth and convenient smart home experience. Its platform is notable for its extensive compatibility, seamlessly integrating with a vast array of voice assistants and smart speakers such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Yandex Alice, AliGenie, DuerOS, and IFTTT, among others. This wide-ranging interoperability enables users to easily connect and control devices supported by eWeLink across various ecosystems.
CoolKit (Shenzhen CoolKit Technology Co., Ltd.), the company behind eWeLink, is recognized for providing comprehensive smart home solutions. Their expertise encompasses advanced hardware, embedded software development, efficient production processes, thorough testing, and ongoing feature enhancements. As a leader in the IoT industry, CoolKit is dedicated to expediting the development and launch of IoT products for its OEM partners, offering efficient and cost-effective solutions that ensure rapid and successful market entry.
Brand: eWeLink
Website: https://ewelink.cc/
Email: BD@coolkit.cn
Location: 5th, Floor, Building A, International Import Expo Hall, NO.663 BuLong Road, Longgang District, Shenzhen, GD, China
