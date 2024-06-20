St . Johnsbury Barracks / Crash with Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4004591

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: June 15th 2024 0116 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 5

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Charles Field Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jackson Metayer

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: CX 30

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious Injury

HOSPITAL: DHMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on VT 5 in Bradford, near Charles Field Road. Initial reports advised a single vehicle was on fire after striking a telephone pole. An uninvolved motorist stopped on scene and used a fire extinguisher on the vehicle. Once on scene, Troopers, assisted by the Bradford Fire Department, and Upper Valley Ambulance, removed the operator, Jackson Metayer, from the vehicle. Metayer was immediately transported to be treated for his injuries.

Troopers remained on scene to evaluate and document the crash site. Initial investigation revealed Metayer was travelling northbound on Route 5 when he suddenly swerved, crossed the center line, and ultimately went off the road striking a fire hydrant and telephone pole.

At this time the cause of the crash is still under investigation.