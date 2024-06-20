House Of The Dragon Collectibles Announced By Factory Entertainment
Premier collectibles manufacturer Factory Entertainment continues its wide-range of products with new prop replicas from Game Of Thrones: House Of The Dragon
Since 2012, we’ve produced many fan-favorite collectibles from the Game of Thrones franchise, and we're excited to continue that with our new prop replicas from House of The Dragon.”CONCORD, CA, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot on the heels of the record breaking second season debut of HBO's hit series, House of The Dragon, Factory Entertainment has unveiled its line of unique collectibles from the popular Game of Thrones prequel.
— Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment
Whether Team Black or Team Green, fans can choose from exquisite limited-edition replicas of The Crown Of King Viserys Targaryen, as worn by Viserys I Targaryen and Rhaenyra Targaryen, the Blackfyre Sword, as wielded by Viserys I, and the Dark Sister Sword of Daemon Targaryen.
"Since 2012, we’ve produced many fan-favorite collectibles from the Game of Thrones franchise, and we're excited to continue that with our new prop replicas from House of The Dragon." says Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment. "It's been a tremendous honor working with HBO and Warner Bros. and to have earned the trust of Game of Thrones fans over the years with our products. We're excited to be able to help our fellow fans bring home a small piece of Westeros lore and look forward to doing so for many years to come.”
Each Factory Entertainment 1:1 scale prop replica is a limited-edition item and is made from premium materials. The all-metal Viserys Crown is limited to 1,000 pieces worldwide and comes with an Iron Throne motif display stand. Each Dark Sister and Blackfyre sword is limited to 500 pieces and features a pommel cast from brass, a leather wrapped handle and a high-quality En42 spring steel blade etched with a Damascus steel pattern.
"As with all of our replicas, we were provided with exclusive access to details of the screen-used props, allowing us to ensure we're producing these collectibles with maximum authenticity, " says Barry Eldridge, Creative Director of Factory Entertainment. "We were also very fortunate to work with world-renowned sword-smith Peter Johnsson and Tim Lewis, the Master Armorer for House of The Dragon, who created the original Blackfyre and Dark Sister hero prop swords, ensuring that each replica is true to the beautiful works of art that they're based on."
About Factory Entertainment
Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed toys, collectibles and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Batman, Jurassic Park, Masters of The Universe, Star Trek, Men in Black, James Bond, Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Back to the Future, Jaws and many others.
