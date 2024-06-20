Framework Architects Lends its Expertise to Design Adaptive Reuse Projects Throughout Austin

New projects BHV Too, Another Broken Egg, and Helm CRE Office Building have given old buildings new life

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Austin architecture firm and adaptive reuse experts Framework Architects are helping transform the Austin area by designing new uses for old spaces throughout North Austin and beyond.

The second location for Barking Hound Village (BHV), a luxury dog daycare and boarding center, opened in March 2024. Adaptive from an abandoned warehouse, the facility located off Burnet Road features roomy suites, two indoor and outdoor play yards, code-compliant and high-end ventilation, funky finishes and lighting, big-screen televisions, and original artwork. This 10,000 sq. ft. building was designed, permitted, and constructed in 14 months. This facility will serve the many new multifamily developments recently completed, offering a much-needed amenity for those dog-friendly families north of the city.

Framework also designed another adaptive reuse project--North Austin’s Another Broken Egg (ABE) at the LINC, which opened last year. Another Broken Egg is a national breakfast/brunch franchise with southern-inspired culinary dishes. Located at the LINC, a booming adaptive reuse development, this 4,000 sq ft, full-service restaurant and bar is the perfect addition to this one-stop entertainment destination’s lively atmosphere. This is owner Nate Straathof’s second location, with Framework recently completing the design for his third ABE location, another adaptive reuse project at Southpark Meadows in South Austin.

Framework Architects also designed its own headquarters located off East Oltorf Road. This two-story, 5,000 sq. ft. former tax office building, built in the 1970s, has been retrofitted with new windows, new canopy, and new copper panels that complement the existing brick exterior. The interior was completely remodeled to contain a fresh, modern office space.

The client, Helm CRE, desired an open floor plan and a variety of collaborative and meeting spaces, which was challenging considering the small floor plate (square footage on each floor). The final office design maximizes the available space and includes a kitchenette, a main conference room, video conference room, collaborate island, open office space, and private office areas. Many people are moving south and southeast to find more affordable housing and lifestyles and these redevelopment projects support those desiring to live and work locally.

About Framework Architects

Framework Architects was established from two designers’ passion for servant-based leadership and innovative problem-solving. The company aims to lead its clients through the challenging design and construction process, with continual, predictable outcomes.