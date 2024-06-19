Minister’s statement on federal aquaculture decision

CANADA, June 19 - Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, has released the following statement regarding the federal government’s decision to transition away from open-net pen salmon farming:

“The federal government has made the decision to transition from open-net pen to closed containment salmon farms over the next five years.

“Again and again, we have asked the federal government to deliver supports for B.C. workers, families and communities as part of any transition plan. Coastal communities need a clear plan and significant funding from the federal government to support workers and communities.

“We advocated to Ottawa with clear expectations: provide a strong economic future for coastal communities with good jobs, give certainty to businesses, respect First Nations and support environmental sustainability.

“The federal government needs to work directly with impacted communities and workers on next steps, and they must make sure First Nations have a direct role in determining what the transition looks like in their territories.

“As part of this transition, the federal government must deliver funding to sustain a strong industry, including significant funding for technology and infrastructure for closed containment fish farms.

“To support local communities through the years ahead, the federal government’s transition plan must fund new economic opportunities and infrastructure that create good jobs in impacted communities.

“Wild Pacific salmon are critical to all the people, fisheries and communities that depend on this iconic species. We will continue to work with communities to restore abundant salmon runs, to support food security, strong local economies and good fisheries jobs.

“We’ll always stand up for coastal communities, and we’ll continue to advocate to the federal government loud and clear.”