Panopto Reveals 2024 Workforce Training Trends in New Report

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Panopto, the global leader in AI-powered video content management solutions (VCMS) for workforce training and higher education, announced the launch of its 2024 Workforce Training Report, showcasing the transformative impact of video-based training in modern organizational settings. The research highlights many benefits experienced by companies who report using video as their primary training method, including significant cost savings and measurable impact on productivity gains.

Organizations that prioritize video-based training are 40% more likely to achieve cost savings on training expenses, helping them to allocate resources efficiently. Based on the research findings, companies using video as a primary training method are also 46% more likely to provide timely information crucial for success, thereby enhancing their operational agility and decision-making. Additionally, these organizations are 26% more likely to optimize productivity through operational efficiency improvements, demonstrating the tangible benefits of integrating video-based training tools for organizational growth and success. The study also underscores the critical role that training plays in achieving organizational goals, driving satisfaction, and increasing effectiveness. Companies that have embraced video-based solutions are better positioned to reach their full workforce potential and drive better business outcomes.

“By harnessing the power of AI-driven video training tools, organizations can not only streamline operations but also empower their employees with the right skills and information at the right time,” said Jason Beem, CEO at Panopto. “We’re excited to share this research, which provides actionable insights and recommendations to help organizations unlock the value of video-based training and stay ahead in today's competitive landscape.”

The research was conducted by NewtonX in April of 2024. Responses came from global companies with 1000+ employees, representing the following industries: manufacturing, energy, transportation, healthcare, technology, finserve, and telecommunications. The study uncovered insights that will empower organizations to create more effective and engaging learning experiences in 2024, and these – along with the full research findings – are now available in a new eBook, Panopto’s 2024 Workforce Training Report.

