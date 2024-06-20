Cloudficient Announces Educational Partnership with eDiscovery Today
Cloudficient & eDiscovery Today to educate industry professionals on leveraging Information Governance & organizational transformation technology/best practices
We are extremely excited to partner with eDiscovery Today to add our perspective in enhancing legal workflows around legacy data and live communications streams and weigh in on legal market trends.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudficient, a pioneering force in Information Governance and data management solutions, announced today an educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence trends, best practices and case law.
The partnership enables Cloudficient and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate industry professionals on leveraging Information Governance and organizational transformation technology and best practices to maximize data management within organizations.
“Many organizations struggle with enhancing legal workflows around legacy data and live communications streams as they progress on their journey to the cloud. Cloudficient has significant expertise in this area as well as several solutions to help navigate Information Governance & Foundational eDiscovery within the enterprise lifecycle”, said Adam Feher, CRO & CMO of Cloudficient. “We are extremely excited to partner with eDiscovery Today to add our perspective in these areas and weigh in on the latest legal market trends.”
“Data drives just about everything organizations do today. The effective management of data and the ability for organizations to move past legacy systems is vital for organizations to maximize the potential of their data and technology solutions today” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “I’m excited to work with the Cloudficient team to educate industry professionals on leveraging Information Governance and organizational transformation technology and best practices to accomplish their data goals!”
About eDiscovery Today
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.
In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for more than thirteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.
About Cloudficient
As a pioneer in Information Governance and Foundational eDiscovery, Cloudficient is redefining traditional archiving, compliance, and data governance through its suite of innovative cloud-based solutions. With a focus on right-sized eDiscovery, both legacy and live data capture, intelligent retention, and game-changing export speeds, Cloudficient empowers organizations to retain complete control over their data, mitigating the risk of vendor lock-in and potential data ransom scenarios. Learn more about Cloudficient at www.cloudficient.com/.
