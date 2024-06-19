Memorial Day holiday weekend impaired driving enforcement operation yields 2 DUIs, 89 speeding citations

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over the Memorial Day holiday weekend resulted in 339 traffic stops, two arrests of impaired drivers, and 89 speeding citations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, however, officers, deputies and troopers issued 22 citations for other offenses and made 17 other arrests, including two for possession of controlled substances, during the May 24-27 operation.

The task force issued 200 warnings during the four-day operation and issued four seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force has arrested 19 impaired drivers and made 1,022 traffic stops during four enforcement operations in 2024.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.



The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving: