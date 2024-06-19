Swinging bridge replacement continues work

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Reiman Corp., have completed setting girders on Swinging Bridge, off of Teton County Road 22-10 this week. Access to the road remains closed as crews continue working on the new bridge.

All the substructure work has been completed and the girders have been set. The center span girders were set in place this week. Crews hope to have rebar tied and the concrete deck placed by the end of July.

The road access and bridge area have been closed since last fall and the new bridge should open in the early part of summer, 2025.

Residents and drivers needing to access the area can still detour on Henry’s Road, Teton County Road 22-45, which intersects US 26/89/189/191 south of the bridge. Residents in the area will still be able to access their homes and businesses through the detour on Henry’s Road.

The total work includes the demolition and removal of the old structure and the construction of a new structure in the same location. The scope of work includes additional grading, traffic control, road surfacing and other miscellaneous work. The contract was awarded in September of this year and the completion date for the work is June 30, 2025.

The Swinging Bridge replacement project is part of WYDOT’s Bridge Replacement Off System (BROS) program. The BROS program is a federally funded program to reduce the number of deficient off-system bridges. It applies to bridges owned by cities, towns and counties, located on a non-federal aid roadway.

Once a new bridge has been constructed by WYDOT, the local agency maintains responsibility for all maintenance on the structure.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects and road conditions across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and select the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.