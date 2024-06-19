Re: St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Vehicle UPDATE

The vehicle in question has been recovered. Investigation into who stole the truck is still ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks. VSP would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating the vehicle.





Trooper Seth Boudreau Vermont State Police St. Albans Field Station 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802 524 5993

From: Boudreau, Seth

Sent: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 10:28 AM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Vehicle