Karini AI taps seasoned Generative AI leader as Chief Product Officer Nitin Wagh
Karini AI appoints Nitin Wagh as Chief Product Officer to drive innovation and growth in Generative AI, leveraging his expertise from Databricks and AWS.
Nitin bridges cutting-edge tech with real-world solutions. His deep grasp of GenAI and project leadership ensures our platform constantly empowers customers.”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karini AI is excited to announce the appointment of Nitin Wagh as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Nitin brings extensive experience in launching and scaling Machine Learning and Generative AI products, driving their adoption across diverse markets and inspiring Karini AI's future.
— Jerome Mendell
At Databricks, Nitin led the global adoption of Generative AI and Machine Learning products on its flagship Data and AI unified platform. His leadership was instrumental in launching and ramping the adoption of Generative AI products like Model Serving and Databricks Vector Search. He championed their Generative AI platform for many Fortune 100 customers.
Before that, Nitin was pivotal in the Go-To-Market strategy for Amazon SageMaker at Amazon Web Services (AWS). His leadership saw the launch of over 15 services, catapulting the service's growth from a few million to over a billion dollars in Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR). This remarkable achievement underscores his ability to drive revenue and business growth, a skill that will significantly benefit Karini AI.
Nitin's expertise in Generative AI and Machine Learning has established him as a thought leader and inspiring figure in the industry. He has shared his insights at numerous AWS, Databricks, partner, and industry conferences, solidifying his reputation and inspiring confidence in his expertise.
“As the newly appointed Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Karini AI, Nitin's mission is to deliver cutting-edge enterprise-grade features that drive customer success. With his business acumen and deep Generative AI expertise, we are confident that Karini AI will emerge as a frontrunner in the Enterprise adoption of Generative AI. His role will be crucial in the company's future success", said Deepali Rajale's founder and CEO, Karini AI.
Jerome Mendell, Karini AI's CRO, added, “Nitin bridges cutting-edge tech with real-world solutions. His deep grasp of GenAI and product leadership ensures our platform constantly empowers customers.”
About Karini AI: Karini AI is at the forefront of developing scalable, enterprise-grade Generative AI solutions. We are committed to empowering businesses to harness AI's full potential through innovative, reliable, and scalable technologies.
Karini AI is a unique cornerstone for building Generative AI (GenAI) applications. Designed to empower businesses of all technical backgrounds, Karini.ai's user-friendly platform features intuitive drag-and-drop functionalities and a "Prompt Playground" for rapid model experimentation. This streamlined approach fosters the development of "compound AI," where multiple AI models work in concert to achieve a singular objective. Karini.ai's versatility extends to agentic workflows, which are ideal for real-time conversational interactions, and batch workflows, which are designed for bulk processing large datasets. Moreover, Karini.ai prioritizes security by incorporating built-in guardrail models, ensuring a trustworthy foundation for developing robust GenAI applications.
Jerome Mendell, CRO
Karini.ai
+1 404-891-0255
sales@karini.ai
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn