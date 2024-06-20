Karini AI taps seasoned Generative AI leader as Chief Product Officer Nitin Wagh

About

Karini AI Powers Evolution in Generative AI Experience the unstoppable evolution of generative AI with Karini AI! Fueled by innovation, we're making the dream of robust Generative AI systems a reality. No longer confined to specialists, Karini AI empowers non-experts to participate actively in creating and evaluating generative AI applications. As the world's first platform democratizing Generative AI, we enable business people to bring their ideas to life, following rules with governance, security, and business-level controls – all in one revolutionary platform.

