2024 College of the Redwoods Dinner & Auction to Support Redwoods Athletics August 15

This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:

College of the Redwoods Dinner & Auction will be held August 15, 2024 , 5 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., in the gymnasium on the Eureka Campus. The college is actively seeking both silent and live auction items for the upcoming event supporting Redwoods Athletics. Donors have the option to designate their contributions to support either a specific sports team or the athletics program in its entirety.

The College of the Redwoods Dinner & Auction, sponsored this year by Blue Lake Casino & Hotel, stands as its most significant community event. This year will honor the college’s first era of wrestling from 1967-1982, recognizing wrestling alumni Bert Van Duzer, Jim Sylvia, and the 1976 wrestling team who placed second at the inaugural California State Small College Wrestling Tournament.

“Our athletic department is thrilled to recognize the return of men’s wrestling and the addition of women’s program, and to reconnect with the outstanding legacy of our wrestling program that operated from the mid-60’s through the early 80’s,” says Director of Athletics, Bob Brown. “Many members of those legacy teams have been instrumental in their support to reinstate these programs into intercollegiate competition this past season. The goal is to create a similar level of legacy of success over time with Coach Brandon Benvenuti and his staff, mirroring the excellent wrestling that happened at CR under the tutelage of head coach Jim Sylvia.”

Brandon Benvenuti, CR’s new wrestling coach, is excited for a new era of CR wrestling. “We are combining the ring’s spirit with the crowd’s pulse. We’re more than wrestlers; we’re warriors, entertainers, and champions, leaving an imprint on CR’s wrestling history, while simultaneously paving the way for its future.”

CR’s Intercollegiate Athletics Program provides opportunites for 275 student athletes, of whom 50% are local to the area. In 2023-24, female athletes averaged a grade point of 3.23, while male athletes averaged 3.13, with an overall graduation rate of 77%. Along with academic achievement, CR continues its tradition of athletic succes with bowl games, conference championships, and addition of new programming.

To donate products or services please, or if you wresteled at CR and would like to be involved, contact Executive Director of College Advancement & the CR Foundation, Marty Coehlo at 707-476-4325 or email [email protected]. To purchase tickets to this year’s event, please go to https://app.donorview.com/lekpY.