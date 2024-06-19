Submit Release
MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Unarmed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile for a carjacking in Northeast.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 6:16 p.m., two suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The suspects demanded that the victim exit his vehicle and took the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

A short time later, officers located the stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of First Street, Northwest. Officers observed one of the suspects exiting the vehicle and placed the suspect under arrest. The second suspect fled the scene on foot.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 13-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24092952

