Amplifying Digital Presence in the Construction Industry - June 19, 2024
Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionalsSUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
This week's top video by Simply Science explores the fire resistance of mass timber, a revolutionary material in the building industry. Mass timber is not only environmentally friendly and durable, but also inherently fire-resistant. Surprisingly, when exposed to fire, the outer layer of mass timber chars, forming an insulating barrier that protects the interior wood. This characteristic enables mass timber to meet and often exceed Canadian building code fire safety requirements, showcasing its potential as a safe and sustainable construction material.
This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:
• ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 62
• J. P. Towner appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of RONA
• Toronto Community Benefits Network Announces the Winners of the Canadian Building Diversity Awards
• Canadian housing starts up in May
• Canadian Housing Activity Sees Another Quiet Month in May
• Tridel Celebrates 90 Years of Home Building Excellence
• Building Construction Investment Drops in April: Residential Sector Hit Hardest
• Usability meets accuracy with PIX4Dcatch mobile scanning
• Last Call for Speakers: Submit the SpeakUP Form to Become a RevUP 2025 Thought Leader
• 7 Engineered Safety Solutions for Aviation
• Regina Specialized Long-Term Care Home Construction Awarded to Graham
• Summer Safety Tips for the Workplace: Preventing & Treating Common Summer Injuries
• The Disappearance of Compact Commercial Vans and Alternatives for Fleet Manager
• Celebrating 45 Years of T. Harris Environmental Management Inc.
• John Yohanna of Crestron Electronics named to the ASHB Board of Directors
• ASSE Extends Deadline to Apply for Working Groups Developing National Standards ASSE 1087 and ASSE 1378
• Explore What’s New: A Dive Into Revizto’s New Features
• RONA turns the spotlight on its independent dealers
• Recovering from severe weather events
• WorkSafeBC recommending changes to improve crane safety in B.C.
• NIBS Announces Dr. George K. Guszcza as President & CEO
• BCCA: How the Removal of “Contract A” Affects Construction Industry Procurement
• Canada’s Blueprint for Mass Timber Success Unveiled
• IAPMO Seeks Volunteers to Serve on 2027 WE•Stand Technical Committee
Stay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.
