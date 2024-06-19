Governor Abbott Issues Proclamation For Juneteenth In June 2024

TEXAS, June 19 - June 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas

Our nation and state are steeped in the belief that all men are created equal. Generations of Americans have taken up the mantle of liberty and defended this bedrock principle.

On June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Major General Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in Texas, implementing the Emancipation Proclamation from two years earlier. Known as Juneteenth, the anniversary of that day has been celebrated in Texas since 1866.

As former slaves and their families moved throughout the country, they took the tradition of celebrating Juneteenth with them. Although there have been numerous unofficial celebrations of Juneteenth across our nation, this day was officially declared a Texas state holiday in 1980, largely through the efforts of State Representative Al Edwards. In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday, furthering the study of our history and teaching the next generation about this significant moment.

We remain dedicated to the cause of freedom and equality, and we must always advance the interests of justice. Juneteenth reminds us that there is much to celebrate as we reflect upon our past and plan for a more prosperous future.

First Lady Cecilia Abbott joins me in extending best wishes to all observing Juneteenth.

Sincerely,

Greg Abbott

Governor of Texas

