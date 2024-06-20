Coryell Roofing Welcomes Mark Treece as Purchasing Consultant
Mark Treece joins Coryell Roofing as Purchasing Consultant, bringing 35+ years of government experience and expertise in financial management and procurement.
His extensive background and proven track record in government finance and purchasing will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and deliver unparalleled quality to our clients.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Treece to the team as a Purchasing Consultant. With over 35 years of extensive experience in local and state government operations, Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.
— Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing
Mark Treece is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Governmental Financial Manager (CGFM). Throughout his distinguished career, he has held numerous pivotal roles within the Comptroller of the Treasury's office, including field auditor, supervisor, and area manager. His deep expertise in purchasing and financial reporting requirements positions him uniquely to assist governmental entities with procuring high-quality roofing solutions.
Mark is particularly impressed by Coryell Roofing's commitment to building enduring client relationships and the company's comprehensive approach to assessments that guide planning and budgeting for roof replacements. In his new role, he will focus on helping entities leverage these detailed assessments to meet their specific needs, ensuring they receive effective and cost-efficient roofing solutions.
“We are thrilled to have Mark join our team,” said Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing. “His extensive background and proven track record in government finance and purchasing will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and deliver unparalleled quality to our clients.”
Mark's dedication to his work and his alignment with Coryell’s mission underscores the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise to its clients.
For more information about Coryell Roofing's services and to learn how Mark Treece can assist with roofing needs, visit www.coryellroofing.com.
Coryell Roofing is a leading commercial roofing company specializing in providing top-quality roofing solutions to schools, businesses, and government entities across multiple states. The mission is to deliver excellence in roofing through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and a commitment to building lasting relationships with clients.
Janelle Nightingale
Coryell Roofing
405-408-0811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube