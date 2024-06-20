Reveille Software Reveals Their Summer 2024 Release With ABBYY FlexiCapture and UiPath Integrations
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reveille Software (Reveille), a leader in management and monitoring solutions for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems, today announced the release of its Summer 2024 product update. This latest release stands out with its expanded support for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). In addition, it closes the intelligent automation visibility gap, significantly reduces the time and resources spent on service-level issues, and speeds up the automated issue recovery processes.
The update directly responds to the current market trends in intelligent automation, artificial intelligence, and RPA. It is designed to support organizations that rely on multiple intelligent automation platforms, offering a unified management solution that simplifies and optimizes operations. With most organizations using at least four different platforms, Reveille’s release is a game-changer, providing a single point of control and visibility, reducing complexity, and enhancing operational efficiency. Additional features include:
-Expanded Intelligent Document Processing Support: Integration with ABBYY FlexiCapture allows for enhanced monitoring of document automation processes. ABBYY FlexiCapture leverages AI, natural language processing, and machine learning to provide enterprise-scale data capture and extraction. Reveille for ABBYY FlexiCapture ensures IDP operations' reliability, performance, and security.
-Expanded Robotic Process Automation Support: Integration with UiPath provides comprehensive visibility into RPA platforms, ensuring optimal performance of UiPath robots and associated data service business applications. Reveille for UiPath RPA enhances operational efficiency and reduces downtime.
-Enhanced Metric and Notification Dashboards: New dashboards offer an integrated view of ECM, IDP, and RPA systems, allowing for streamlined management and quicker response to service-level issues.
“Reveille’s new support for ABBYY and UiPath expands the agentless observability of intelligent automation platforms, delivering results in days and reducing operating risk - which represents a dramatic contrast to custom solutions built upon general-purpose monitoring tools or DIY approaches,” said Brian DeWyer, Chief Technology Officer at Reveille Software.
Reveille’s superior integration with ABBYY FlexiCapture and UiPath ensures the best customer experience for business-critical applications reliant on intelligent automation platforms. The new Reveille version will be available starting June 21, 2024. Software updates are included in the Reveille subscription and maintenance plan.
For more information, please contact +1 877.897.2579 or ryan@reveillesoftware.com
About Reveille Software
About Reveille Software

Reveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions for business IT and MSPs. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the ECM monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their ECM environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity.
Betsey Rogers
Betsey Rogers
