Moving Expert Robert Esposito Offers Secrets for Taking Stress Out of Moving Senior Parents

For seniors who are moving from their lifelong homes, there is significant uncertainty and fear. Thankfully, there are steps to take that will make this process easier and with little or no stress.”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moving is one of life’s greatest stressors. The anxiety relating to change and planning a move is often overwhelming for seniors. It is for this reason that many rely on their adult children to assist them. Relocator’s Inc. Founder, Rob Esposito, is committed to educating the public and providing strategies that will assist them in lowering stress and easily navigate the moving process. Rob has worked with hundreds of adult children with senior parents in planning and executing successful moves. From this extensive experience, he has uncovered the secrets and strategies for successfully completing stress free moves for seniors.
“As the population of our nation ages, the responsibility of assisting seniors move or downsize frequently falls upon their adult children. Often, seniors who are moving from homes where they have lived for years, there is significant uncertainty and fear. Thankfully, there are steps to take that will make this process easier and with little or no stress,” said Robert Esposito Founder of Relocators.
Personalities and relationships play a major role in how families interact with each other during the moving process:
“Three distinct character types emerge during this process: The caretaker, executor and apathetic. The caretaker focuses on the needs of the parents. They will emotionally seek to do all they can to make seniors feel at ease, and at times, this creates challenges for movers and the process. The executor is straight forward focusing on costs and seeking to keep the process moving forward fast. Finally, the apathetic is the individual who wants nothing to do with the process at all. To reduce stress, recognize these character traits will emerge and anticipate managing them,” added Esposito.
To manage different personalities involved in the move, communications and planning are critical. Those responsible for the move need to keep everyone informed, provide details and urge participation. Listening and sharing information needs to happen regularly and in a format that all can accept. Seniors are often less tech savvy. To assist them from being confused or stressed, having regular conversations is important.
The following are Rob Esposito’s secrets to a stress-free move for seniors:
Start Early: Begin planning the move and the packing process well in advance. Recognize that seniors may not move as quickly as younger individuals, so allow several months. Focus on giving away, selling or disposing of possessions that will no longer be needed or fit into a new home, apartment or assisted living.
Work with Professionals: Choosing the right moving company is critical and plays a major role in reducing the stress of a move. Select a company that is a partner in planning, helpful with answering questions and experienced handling moves for seniors.
Create Checklists: Create lists for the planning stage, moving day and the moving in process. This allows all involved to stay on track and complete all that needs to be done.
Be Patient and Sensitive: Approach the move with empathy. Understand that it will be emotionally taxing for the elderly. Be patient, listen to their concerns and provide reassurance.
Involve Them: Let the elderly person participate in meaningful ways. They can make phone calls, label boxes and decide what to keep, donate or recycle. Get the dimensions of their new space, this helps with decision-making.
Break It Down: Divide packing into manageable tasks to avoid rushing. Start with one area of the home (e.g., a closet or chest of drawers) and gradually work through each room.
Make It Fun: Play seniors their favorite music, take breaks and share meals together. Moving can be an opportunity to reminisce and bond with your elderly family members.
Preserve Memories: Take photos of their current home and items before packing. These memories will be comforting during the transition. Also, consider preserving their current furniture arrangement as much as possible in the new location.
Listen to Their Stories: Moving will evoke memories, especially if they have lost a spouse. Take time to listen and provide emotional support. For precious items, find ways to have them given to family, friends or charity so the senior knows they will be appreciated for years to come.
Assist with Practical Tasks: Help them disconnect utilities at the old location and connect them at the new one. Update their address with insurance providers, banks and government agencies.
Focus on Positives: If moving to an assisted living facility, highlight the benefits (e.g., reduced household chores). Encourage them to explore their new neighborhood and engage in community activities.
To learn more about Robert Esposito's cost effective, efficient and stress-free moving secrets and strategies, visit www.usrelocators.com.
