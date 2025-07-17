Combined Ratio Solutions Welcomes Scott Lea as Senior Sales Director to Accelerate Growth in MGA Market

Scott Lea, Senior Sales Director Combined Ratio Solutions

With over two decades of sales experience, Scott brings a proven track record to solve business problems and drive meaningful revenue

Scott will play a key role in supporting MGAs as we continue our mission to reduce expense ratios and eliminate vendor lock-in across the industry.” — Michael Jones, CEO of Combined Ratio Solutions

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combined Ratio Solutions (CRS) , the company that is leading the charge for insurance companies to move to open-source and license-free policy administration platforms, announced today that Scott Lea has joined the team as a Senior Sales Director.With over two decades of sales experience in the insurance technology space, Scott brings a proven track record working with clients to solve business problems and drive meaningful revenue. His impact has been particularly strong in the Managed General Agent (MGA) sector. During his time at Insuresoft, he successfully pivoted the company’s sales strategy to target high-growth MGAs. He was responsible for closing multiple deals across the sector, helping to grow revenue through focused, multi-line opportunities.At CRS, Scott will lead initiatives to help MGAs harness the power of the open-source OSPolicy platform —accelerating the launch of new and existing lines of business while reducing implementation costs and driving down expense ratios.“CRS represents everything the insurance tech industry has been missing—authenticity, transparency, and a disruptive model,” said Scott Lea. “I am committed to the company’s vision and purpose of bringing its services and license-free platform to MGAs.”“Scott will play a key role in supporting MGAs as we continue our mission to reduce expense ratios and eliminate vendor lock-in across the industry,” said Michael Jones, CEO of Combined Ratio Solutions . “His deep insurance expertise and strong sales instincts will help clients successfully deploy our open-source OSPolicy platform with speed and confidence.”-END-About Combined Ratio SolutionsCombined Ratio Solutions (CRS) is the first and only open-source, license-free policy administration platform built specifically for insurance carriers, MGAs, and TPAs. With zero licensing fees and blazing-fast deployments, CRS helps insurers modernize operations, reduce costs, and reclaim control of their tech stacks. To learn more visit https://www.combinedratio.com/

