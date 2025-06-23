Nobody Move by Robert Esposito Wins 2025 International Book Award
Esposito’s First Book Wins in the Business: Real Estate Category
A step above moving guides and tip books, Nobody Move goes beyond logistics, offering a comprehensive approach to the emotional, mental, and practical challenges of major transitions. The book has received tremendous feedback from readers who never realized how stressful moving could be until faced with it themselves. Esposito wrote Nobody Move to help people overcome the uncertainty, planning difficulties, and emotional hurdles that come with relocating or helping others downsize or transition.
"Nobody Move is more than just about moving—it’s about navigating life’s greatest transitions," said Esposito. "Since its release, we’ve seen an incredible response from readers who have struggled with the stress of moving. In today’s tight housing market, with rising costs and higher interest rates, this book serves as an invaluable guide for anyone facing a transition. Real estate professionals, lawyers, mortgage brokers and banking professionals will also learn from the book’s its insights and this will allow them to better assist their clients through this difficult period."
The 2025 International Book Awards celebrate excellence in publishing across diverse categories. Esposito’s book earned the top honor in the highly competitive Business: Real Estate category, standing out among entries from many prestigious publishers, affirming its significance and practical impact on both individuals and industry professionals.
For more information on Nobody Move (Without Reading This), visit www.nobodymovebook.com.
