June is Acne Awareness Month – Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology Shines Light on Hopeful Advances

Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology Shines Light on Hopeful Advances During Acne Awareness Month

Dr. Navin Arora is committed to educating individuals about the causes of acne, the range of treatment options, and the emotional toll it can take.

Acne affects millions, but the good news is that there are more effective solutions and supportive resources than ever.” — Dr. Navin Arora, Founder of Borealis Dermatology

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- June marks Acne Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing public understanding of acne – one of the most common yet often misunderstood skin conditions. Dr. Navin Arora , board-certified dermatologist and founder of Borealis Dermatology, is committed to educating individuals of all ages about the causes of acne, the range of treatment options, and the emotional toll it can take.“Acne affects millions, but the good news is that there are more effective solutions and supportive resources than ever,” said Dr. Arora. “We want every patient to feel empowered, informed and encouraged.”Acne is a dermatologic condition involving the sebaceous glands, which produce an oily substance called sebum. When sebum and dead skin cells clog hair follicles, bacteria can become trapped, leading to inflammation and resulting in blackheads, whiteheads, pimples or cysts. While it most commonly appears on the face, acne can also affect the neck, chest, back, shoulders and arms.The causes of acne are varied. Hormonal fluctuations, genetics, and environmental stressors all play a role. Although typically associated with adolescence, acne is increasingly prevalent in adulthood, especially among women, who may experience breakouts linked to menstrual cycles or pregnancy.Dr. Arora and his team at Borealis Dermatology are sharing innovative treatments available for managing acne . These include everything from topical medications and prescription therapies to advanced procedures like laser resurfacing and light-based solutions.“Every person’s skin tells a different story,” explained Dr. Arora. “Doctors need to recognize this uniqueness and tailor care to for each individual’s specific condition.”Beyond clinical care, Dr. Arora advocates for a whole-person approach. A balanced diet, regular exercise, good sleep habits, and stress reduction are all essential components of effective acne care.Importantly, Acne Awareness Month also brings attention to the psychological and emotional burden of acne. The condition can lead to decreased self-esteem and social anxiety, especially in younger individuals. Dr. Arora and his team offer not only expert dermatologic care but also a supportive environment for patients navigating the emotional impact of their skin.For more information or to schedule an appointment , visit www.borealisderm.com or call (555) 123-4567.-END-About Borealis DermatologyBorealis Dermatology, led by Dr. Navin Arora, delivers personalized, results-driven care across medical, surgical, and aesthetic dermatology. With locations in Garden City, Syosset and Bellerose, Borealis is committed to making skin health care accessible for all. For more information or to book a consultation, visit www.borealisderm.com

