TENNESSEE’S FIRST CANNABIS RESTAURANT TO OPEN IN MEMPHIS LATER THIS YEAR
Buds & Brews Cannabis Bar & Restaurant Coming to the Broad Avenue Arts District this Fall
This dynamic arts community is the perfect location for a new and innovative restaurant and bar concept.”MEMPHIS, TENN, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Cannabis™, a Tennessee-based seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has announced that the newest location of Buds & Brews™ Cannabis Bar & Restaurant will be coming to the Broad Avenue Arts District in Memphis, TN at 2519 Broad Avenue (formerly Bounty on Broad) later this year.
Buds & Brews, Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar and restaurant, opened their first location in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood in 2022 and will open a second location in East Nashville later this month.
“We are excited to bring the Buds & Brews experience to Memphis,” said Michael Solomon, Owner & President of Craft Cannabis. “This dynamic arts community is the perfect location for a new and innovative restaurant and bar concept. We are proud to collaborate with some of the best in the food and beverage industry in order to bring Tennesseans a truly unique culinary adventure.”
Buds & Brews offers patrons the opportunity to enjoy cannabis in a safe, legal and fun environment with a unique menu of upscale bar fare like the Buds Burger, Hot Chicken Tacos and Wake & Bake Brunch. Served on the side, diners can choose their favorite condiment sauces infused with Tennessee grown and extracted hemp-derived THC. The restaurant will also boast a craft cocktail menu, cannabis-infused cocktails like the Smoky Margarita and Spliff Sangria, beers on tap, their own brand of THC-infused beers and New Highs seltzers, as well as dessert edibles. Craft Cannabis knows that edibles are not only a huge seller but a fascination for their customers and the cannabis community, which led to the inception of the restaurant.
About Buds & Brews™
Buds & Brews is Tennessee's first cannabis bar and restaurant, offering upscale bar fare for lunch and dinner along with unique events and cannabis experiences. Their federally legal THC-infused sauces and beverages are locally crafted in Tennessee. A gift shop inside offers cannabis edibles and smokables to take home.
About Craft Cannabis™
Buds & Brews' parent company, Craft Cannabis™, is building the most impactful vertically integrated cannabis business in Tennessee. With operations based out of Nashville, TN, Craft Cannabis™ products are grown, handcrafted, and sold within the same ecosystem, ensuring the production of high-quality flower, edibles, and vapes.
Their expanding network includes cannabis retailer The Holistic Connection™, with a growing roster of 9 retail locations across Eastern and Middle TN. Along with branded Craft Cannabis™ products, the company also produces a portfolio of white-label products and brands.
Craft Cannabis was started in 2016 after founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after years in California gaining experience in the emerging legal cannabis industry. The company and team have witnessed rapid growth within the emerging cannabis industry in Tennessee through high-quality and responsible operations.
All Craft Cannabis™ products are hemp derived and state and federally legal.
