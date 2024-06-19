Submit Release
Energy Community Secretariat publishes Q&A for the project management and supervisory services for distributed RES projects in Ukraine tender

The Energy Community Secretariat has released a Q&A document for the recently launched tender concerning Project Management and Supervisory Services for Distributed Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Projects under the Ukraine Energy Support Fund (UESF). This document addresses queries received from potential offerors, providing clarifications to ensure a transparent and informed proposal submission process.

Interested parties are encouraged to review the Q&A to better understand the tender requirements and enhance the quality of their submissions. The deadline for proposal submission remains July 1, 2024.

