Certified CMMC Professional (CCP) Training at CEIC East
The ecfirst CMMC Academy Portal offers a premier platform for CCP and CCA programsNATIONAL HARBOR, MD, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ecfirst, an authorized C3PAO, LTP, LPP, and a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions, is thrilled to announce it will be offering Pre-Event Certified CMMC Professional (CCP) training at the CMMC Ecosystem Summit + CMMC Implementation Conference. CIC presents this conference in partnership with The Cyber AB. The ecfirst CCP training will be delivered from November 18th through November 20th, 2024. The conference is held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland.
The CEIC conference is known to be carefully designed to have something for every individual in the broader CMMC ecosystem.
ecfirst's Pre-Event CCP training attendees have the unique opportunity to bundle their purchase with any ecfirst Virtual Certified CMMC Assessor (CCA) Class through June 2025. This dual offering equips professionals to implement and assess compliance with CMMC standards, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate the CMMC ecosystem. As an Authorized C3PAO, RPO, LTP, and LPP, ecfirst is distinguished by its extensive experience and multiple perspectives reflected in its approved training materials for CMMC.
"As a first-generation Indian-American, I was humbled to lead the efforts from the ground up to design and build a world-class CCP and CCA program. The CMMC Academy portal is rich with scenarios and abundant with examples, flashcards, and a comprehensive practice quiz library. From registration to certification and beyond, the ecfirst Team is devoted to an exceptional student experience. The instruction, content, and platform provide the foundation for students to prepare well for the certification exam and gain insight into CMMC assessments," said Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst.
Getting Started with CMMC
• In-Person at CEIC East, November 18th – 20th, 2024 | CCP for $1,995
• In-Person at CEIC East | CCP and CCA, any class through June 2025, for $3,995 (best value)
Why ecfirst for CMMC Certification Training?
ecfirst has provided CCP and CCA certification training programs through multiple formats, including public sessions, on-site training, and virtual classes. Testimonials from attendees of ecfirst's CCP and CCA courses affirm the high quality of content, unmatched CMMC Academy Portal, and depth of instructor expertise.
The ecfirst CCP and CCA classes include:
• Access to the world-class ecfirst CMMC Academy portal
• One-click links to vital CMMC official source documents
• Highly rated CMMC Approved Training Materials (CATM)
• Practice quizzes based on domains, practices, exam requirements, and scenarios with a bank of over 1,500 questions
• Dual instructors with assessment and industry experience
• Flashcards, Quick Reference cards, CMMC articles
• Step-by-step instructions to navigate the blueprint for certification, including links to eliminate guesswork
In addition to providing CCP training at the CMMC Ecosystem Summit + CMMC Implementation Conference, ecfirst is pleased to introduce an exciting raffle opportunity. Each day of the convention, ecfirst will give away one seat in their CCP or CCA Class. This initiative seeks to increase accessibility to CMMC training, enabling more professionals to undertake this crucial training.
About ecfirst
Founded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Pen tests, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight as well as best practices implemented.
ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, LPP, LTP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, and CCSA. More information is at www.ecfirst.com and www.ecfirst.biz.
Peter Harvey
Client Executive Contact
Peter.Harvey@ecfirst.com
