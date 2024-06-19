Medical Services Commission, Harrison Healthcare reach agreement

CANADA, June 19 - The Medical Services Commission of British Columbia and Harrison Healthcare Inc. reached a settlement on the petition filed Feb. 1, 2023.

Harrison Healthcare has worked with the Medical Services Commission and committed to make agreed-upon changes to its programs, including website and marketing materials, to ensure compliance with the Medicare Protection Act (MPA).

“We are pleased with the collaborative efforts between the Medical Services Commission and Harrison Healthcare to reach a settlement that upholds the principles of the Medicare Protection Act,” said Dr. Robert Halpenny, chair of the Medical Services Commission. “Harrison Healthcare’s commitment to amending its service offerings helps maintain the integrity of public health care in British Columbia.”

The commission has suspended its pursuit of an injunction as a result of Harrison Healthcare’s modifications. The commission will be closely monitoring Harrison Healthcare’s service offerings on an ongoing basis.

As set out in its petition filed on Feb. 1, 2023, the commission sought an injunction because it was concerned that a reasonable person would believe that they could obtain access or priority access to Medical Services Plan benefits by paying for one of Harrison Healthcare’s programs. Harrison Healthcare has agreed to address those concerns by making patients aware that they do not have to pay for a program to obtain access to a physician if they only want Medical Services Plan benefits.

The commission is committed to upholding the principles of the MPA. The settlement should serve as an indicator to others that may be offering patient-funded health-care programs that charging for priority access to medically necessary health care will be investigated.

Quick Facts:

The Medical Services Commission is an independent, government-appointed body in British Columbia.

Its role is to oversee the administration and operation of the Medical Services Plan in the province.

The commission ensures fair and equitable access to medically necessary health-care services for all people in British Columbia.

Section 17 of the Medicare Protection Act addresses extra billing practices.

Extra billing is the practice of charging patients for benefits or for priority access to benefits already covered by MSP.

Section 17 prohibits health-care practitioners from extra billing patients to maintain the integrity of public health care in British Columbia.

Learn More:

For more information about the Medical Services Commission, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/partners/colleges-boards-and-commissions/medical-services-commission