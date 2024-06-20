Strategic Alliance Formed Between Shush Inc. and ClearSky Technologies, LLC.

Shush Inc. partners with ClearSky Technologies to revolutionize Network Authentication and wireless data solutions across North America. #NetworkInnovation

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shush Inc., a leading provider of innovative Network Authentication solutions, is excited to announce a strategic alliance with Orlando, Florida-based ClearSky Technologies, a premier provider of cutting-edge wireless technology solutions specializing in the optimization of wireless data traffic and A2P message delivery. This alliance marks a significant milestone in advancing Network Authentication solutions, leveraging the expertise and resources of both organizations to deliver comprehensive network solutions tailored to the evolving needs of enterprises across North America.

ClearSky Technologies delivers A2P services for regional carriers, OTT providers and MVNOs, including Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) and One-Time Passwords (OTP). ClearSkyis partnering with Shush to further complement stability and trust in the authentication ecosystem. Enterprises are often attacked in the form of fraudulent numbers in A2P messaging and Artificially Inflated Traffic (AIT), causing billions of dollars to be lost.

The strategic alliance with ClearSky Technologies will enable Shush Inc. to offer Network Authentication to a robust foundation of Mobile Network Operators. ClearSky’s expertise in managing complex telecommunications issues, combined with their comprehensive suite of solutions that blend cloud-based components with local infrastructure, will greatly enhance Shush’s ability to deliver much-needed Network Authentication solutions to the wireless industry.

While top-tier carriers have invested millions in network authentication technologies, Shush and ClearSky are providing the same cutting-edge solutions to the entire industry at a fraction of the cost. This partnership brings advanced security within reach for all carriers but also significantly lowers the cost barrier, making it accessible to a broader wireless carrier market.

Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about the alliance: "We are incredibly excited to partner with ClearSky Technologies. This collaboration significantly enhances our ability to deliver a comprehensive network solution to the wireless network marketplace. ClearSky’s managed services portfolio perfectly complements Shush Inc.'s expertise in Network Authentication, positioning us to meet and exceed the evolving needs of Mobile Network Operators. Together, we are set to revolutionize the landscape of wireless networks, offering unparalleled solutions that drive innovation and security."

Ron Willett, VP & GM of ClearSky Technologies, shared about the value of the alliance with Shush Inc.: "We are thrilled to join the Shush family and combine our product offerings with their state-of-the-art Network Authentication solution and deployment expertise. Together, we have a unique opportunity to bring enterprises a new and better way to authenticate users and increase customer satisfaction while protecting them from monetary exposure caused by AIT. This partnership will also allow our carrier partners to participate in a brand new revenue stream.”

About Shush Inc.:

Shush Inc. is a leading provider of Network Authentication solutions, dedicated to redefining convenience and reliability in the industry. With a focus on innovative authentication processes, Shush Inc. empowers Mobile Network Operators with robust Network Authentication solutions tailored to meet their unique needs. For media inquiries, please contact: media@shush.pw

About ClearSky Technologies:

ClearSky Technologies has been providing cutting-edge wireless technology solutions to mobile network operators for more than two decades. Their specialized portfolio includes the Total Traffic Manager (TTM™) solution for data traffic and policy management, and iCODE®, their leading A2P messaging service. All of ClearSky’s solutions are offered “as-a-service” and require little or no capital investment. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, ClearSky serves over 100 mobile network operators globally, along with many other channel partners, network operators, and wireless providers. ClearSky addresses complex telecommunications issues with comprehensive, cost-effective solutions, combining cloud-based components with local infrastructure to ensure efficiency and reliability. Their commitment to innovation and ethical business practices has made them a trusted and integral partner in the industry.

###