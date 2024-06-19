Sandvik Coromant expanding Oconee County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sandvik Coromant, a tooling solutions supplier, today announced it is expanding operations in Oconee County. The $29.4 million investment will improve the company’s Westminster production facility.

Part of Sandvik, a global industrial engineering group, Sandvik Coromant produces carbide inserts and round tools used in the metal cutting industry. The company’s Oconee County operation manufactures more than 2,300 standard article and customized carbide inserts.

The investment will provide updated machinery and automation processes to Sandvik Coromant’s world-class carbide manufacturing facility located at 2424 Sandifer Blvd. in Westminster.

Operations will be phased in over four years.

QUOTES

“Oconee County has been our home since 2002. Sandvik Coromant’s Westminster site is the company’s state-of-the-art carbide manufacturing plant in North America and is known for its highly engaged, committed and passionate people. We always want to make sure that we have the most current machinery and technology to serve our North American and global customers. This investment helps and supports the company’s long-term sustainability and strategic initiatives. We very much appreciate the local partnership with Oconee Economic Alliance and the support we get from the county and state. We look forward to our continued partnership and growth for both our company and the community.” -Sandvik Coromant Production Unit Director Arun Pattanik

“We are happy to see Sandvik Coromant continuing to invest in Oconee County. This announcement is a testament to the thriving business climate we have cultivated in South Carolina that continues to benefit our existing companies.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement from Sandvik Coromant is another win for our state’s advanced manufacturing industry. We congratulate the company on this $29.4 million investment and look forward to its continued success in Oconee County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I am pleased with Sandvik's commitment to expanding operations in Oconee County with an additional $29 million investment. This expansion underscores Sandvik's confidence in our community's skilled workforce and robust economic environment. Since 2002, Sandvik has been a wonderful corporate citizen in Oconee County, and we look forward to the positive impact this investment will have in the future on local employment opportunities and economic growth in our region.” -Senate President Thomas C. Alexander

“Oconee County is thrilled that Sandvik Coromant will be investing and growing its Westminster operation. They are one of our most respected manufacturers and have consistently exceeded their growth expectations in Oconee. This is a testimonial to the outstanding business climate Oconee affords to industry. We thank Sandvik for their commitment to our community and appreciate the partnership we enjoy with them.” -Oconee Economic Alliance President Jamie Gilbert

FIVE FAST FACTS