Unryo enhances Observability with Topology Maps, Multi-Source Integrations and AI-driven insights

Unryo Data Source Integrations Kubernetes Topology Map

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unryo, a leader in observability solutions, is excited to announce the latest release of its full-stack observability platform, featuring advanced capabilities to integrate with diverse data sources, cloud platforms and monitoring tools. By ingesting this data, Unryo understands topology dependencies and quickly pinpoints the root cause of issues by observing how problems propagate through the system. This enables organizations to reduce the time needed to diagnose and fix issues, thereby minimizing downtime.

Key Features:

• Unified Data Integration: Seamlessly connect and normalize data from diverse sources, including Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elastic, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and more.

• Dynamic Dependency Mapping: Real-time discovery and mapping of infrastructure dependencies for precise root-cause analysis.

• AI-Driven Insights: Leveraging AI and machine learning for anomaly detection, contextual alerts, and predictive maintenance.

• End-to-End Monitoring: Live visibility inside your network, Kubernetes clusters, cloud resources, applications, 5G Core infrastructure and more.

• Service-Centric Monitoring: Define business services to track Service Level Objectives (SLOs), prioritize resolution based on the impact severity and optimize service performance across all applications.

• Centralized Dashboards: Single-pane-of-glass views for monitoring, with interactive dashboards and detailed reports.

With these new features, Unryo addresses the challenges of siloed monitoring and complex, dynamic environments, empowering IT teams to resolve issues faster and maintain optimal service availability.

About Unryo

Unryo is a leading observability platform providing end-to-end visibility into complex applications and infrastructure. With a focus on innovation, Unryo delivers powerful analytics and proactive monitoring to help organizations achieve operational excellence. For more information, visit www.unryo.com.