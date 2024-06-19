Virtual public meeting July 10 on EV charging plan update

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a proposed update to its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan that would add nine state highway segments to a planned network of fast-charging stations.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, on the proposal to add the following to a list that currently includes all interstate freeways, US 89, and portions of US 93 and state routes 64, 87, 95 and 347:

US 60: Wickenburg to Phoenix

US 60: Phoenix to Globe

US 60: Show Low to New Mexico

US 93: Wickenburg to I-40

US 95: Quartzsite to San Luis

US 160: US 89 to Four Corners

SR 68: US 93 to Bullhead City

SR 80: Bisbee to Douglas

SR 90: I-10 to Bisbee

Please visit azdot.gov/EVPlan to register for the virtual meeting and receive your link to attend. Project staff will be available to share information about the new proposed station locations on state highways and answer questions.

You can provide feedback on the proposed update through Wednesday, July 17, in the following ways:

The evolving electric vehicle charging network plan is part of $76.5 million in federal funding Arizona is eligible to receive through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. The program encourages adoption of electric vehicles by building a nationwide network of publicly accessible and reliable fast chargers that will reduce drivers’ concerns about the range of electric vehicles.

The charging stations will be built with 80% federal funding and a 20% private match. No state funding will be used to build the charging station network. ADOT will administer the contracting process with private companies that will operate the stations.

Planning and construction using NEVI funds is slated to start in 2025, but the buildout will take place over several years. This year, ADOT began seeking bids for private entities to build or upgrade the first phase of electric vehicle charging stations along interstate highways. ADOT expects to award contracts for these stations in late summer, with stations slated to be operational in one year from the start of construction

To learn more, please visit AZDOT.gov/EVPlan.