Old Trapper Announces 2024 Sponsorship with North American Whitetail

Beef Jerky Fully Integrated into Big Buck Profile Segments

As hunters gear up for the thrill of the chase, Old Trapper is proud to provide a hunt pack essential for unforgettable outdoor adventures. ” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper announced that they are the exclusive beef jerky sponsor of North American Whitetail TV for the new broadcast season beginning this summer. As part of the sponsorship, Old Trapper messaging and signage will be incorporated into the set of every Big Buck Profile segment.

Celebrating its 21st year in 2024, North American Whitetail TV (NAW TV) is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on outdoor television. Programming is focused entirely on the pursuit of America’s number one big-game species.

Throughout the 2024-25 programming, Old Trapper beef jerky will be used and identified in NAW TV hunt segments, Dr. Deer segments, and Build Your Own Deer Factory segments. Old Trapper signage will be integrated in all Big Buck profile segments and brand apparel will be worn by the program hosts, Haynes Shelton and Blake Garlock. As part of the fully integrated sponsorship, NAW TV will incorporate Old Trapper promotional efforts into digital and print delivery. Multi-platform extensions include promotion in North American Whitetail magazine and at NorthAmericanWhitetail.com. Placement in select Outdoor Sportsman Group publications is also part of the partnership.

For 2024, Old Trapper will be hosting a special sweepstake opportunity, Fuel for the Hunt: Win a Year’s Worth of Beef Jerky From Old Trapper, that will run through the summer and fall seasons. The sweepstakes will be promoted at the end of each episode and through North American Whitetail print and digital channels. Available to U.S. residents, entry and prize details can be found at NAW TV’s 21st Anniversary Sweeps with Old Trapper Beef Jerky.

“We're excited to continue our sponsorship of North American Whitetail beginning this summer and throughout the big-game hunting season,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “As hunters gear up for the thrill of the chase, Old Trapper is proud to provide a hunt pack essential for unforgettable outdoor adventures. We are excited for another great season of hunting to get underway.”

###

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and beef sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper beef jerky is available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

