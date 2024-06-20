Celebrating Soroka: A Night of Medical Brilliance and Heroism
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Friends of Soroka Medical Center (AFS) celebrated its 11th Annual “Pillars of Progress” Gala on June 4th at the Pierre Hotel, spotlighting Soroka Medical Center’s critical role in treating Israel’s wounded and honoring three remarkable individuals, each a pillar of their respective communities: His Excellency Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie, Dr. David Goldberg, and Dr. Joel Sheinfeld. Carlos M. Gutierrez, Angela Retelny, and Ruth Steinberg, alongside President Caroline Freidfertig, co-chaired this extraordinary evening, benefiting emergency resources for trauma, ICU and rehabilitation and the new Dr. Joel Sheinfeld Urology Institute.
(L to R) Director General Dr. Shlomi Codish, Rachel Heisler, Dan Abrams, Tara Rosenblum, Dr. Joel Sheinfeld & Board President Caroline Freidfertig
Soroka Medical Center, located in Be’er Sheva, just 22 miles from Gaza, is one of Israel’s leading hospitals, acclaimed for excellent clinical care with a unique human touch. As the only major medical center and Level-1 trauma and tertiary care facility for the entire south of Israel, Soroka played a crucial role on October 7th, providing outstanding care to large numbers of wounded. The impact of the war on the health of the Negev population has been devastating. Soroka has risen to the challenge, providing life-saving trauma care and comprehensive, state-of-the-art physical and psychological rehabilitation, while continuously replenishing and expanding its trauma and ICU departments. As Soroka continuously advances its capabilities, the new Urology Institute is an integral part of building for the future.
Attendees saluted Soroka, Israel’s Medical Iron Dome, for its heroism in providing life-saving care from Black Saturday, October 7th and onward, at the highest levels of intensity ever experienced worldwide. Highlighting the hospital's swift and decisive response to the mass-casualty incident, Director General of Soroka, Dr. Shlomi Codish described the remarkable dedication of its 5,300 employees who mobilized in the face of adversity. Soroka Medical Center has delivered extensive and compassionate care to over 3,500 casualties since October 7th, presiding over the largest mass-casualty event ever recorded at a hospital while under fire itself. The hospital is responsible for the health of the Negev, constantly improving and expanding its medical services to best serve its dynamic population.
H.E. Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie, hailing from a distinguished Sephardic rabbinic lineage, embodies a spirit of service and leadership that transcends borders. He currently serves as the Senior Rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates and the Chief Rabbi of the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities, bridging gaps between Muslim and Jewish communities. H.E. Rabbi Dr. Abadie remarked, “Anyone who saves even one life is as though he has saved the entire world. Tonight, we are here to give our support to Soroka Medical Center to continue their important work of treating patients, of caring for patients, and of saving lives. Having visited Soroka, I have seen with my own eyes their dedication and excellence.”
Dr. Joel Sheinfeld, a renowned urologic surgeon and trailblazer in testicular cancer care, is the Deputy Chief of Urology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He has dedicated his career to advancing the field of urology, particularly in the treatment of testicular cancer, where his innovative approaches have saved countless lives. Media personality Dan Abrams introduced Dr. Sheinfeld, crediting him with saving his own life. Dr. Sheinfeld’s pioneering work has earned him numerous accolades and the deep gratitude of his patients and the medical community. "This is, unquestionably, the honor of a lifetime, and I am very grateful and deeply humbled for the opportunity to help nurture a pre-eminent urology center in the Negev at Soroka, a special medical center committed to excellent clinical care and to educating and training tomorrow’s physicians and scientists." The Dr. Joel Sheinfeld Urology Institute, established at Soroka in January 2024, is a testament to his commitment to excellence, fostering advancements in research, education, and clinical practice that will benefit patients for generations to come.
Dr. David Goldberg, an esteemed internist at Columbia Doctors and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center for the past 30 years, is widely recognized for his expertise in a diverse range of medical specialties. Specializing in travel medicine, Lyme disease, HIV, and community-acquired infections, Dr. Goldberg's dedication to his patients and commitment to excellence have earned him the respect of colleagues and patients alike. Dr. Goldberg emphasized the importance of the collective effort of healthcare professionals, stating, "Our strength lies in our unity and unwavering dedication to providing exceptional patient care, especially in times of crisis."
Honorary Gala Chair Hadassah Lieberman, on stage with her granddaughter Eden, paid tribute to Senator Joe Lieberman, a devoted supporter of Soroka and Israel, who passed away in March. Emcee and Channel 12 News Anchor, Tara Rosenblum, in her heartfelt remarks, described the experiences of 85-year-old hostage Elma Avraham, recently discharged from Soroka after five months in intensive care and rehabilitation, and Soroka’s pediatric emergency nurse Nili Margalit, who amazingly provided life-saving healthcare while in captivity.
The extraordinary night was further enhanced with captivating performances by protégé Maya Marcus, singing the anthems and dedicating "Bring Them Home" to the safe return of the hostages and the healing of patients at Soroka, and acclaimed Israeli jazz artist Naama Gheber. Rachel Heisler, Executive Director, aptly concluded: "We are poised at the cornerstone of the rebirth of the Negev following October 7. At this moment of truth for Israel, Soroka is determined to fully meet the challenges ahead, and continue to provide the residents of the Negev with unparalleled medical care as we help heal the wounds of war."
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation. AFS is a community of individuals, families, foundations, and businesses dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center.
