Country Traditionalist Alex Miller Enlists Young Cousin For New Music Video Filmed On Family Farm
“My Daddy’s Dad” Premieres Today On Taste Of Country
He used to call me the ‘why, why boy’ because I was always asking questions. For the video I just flipped that premise - and now I’m the one answering the questions for the next generation.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country traditionalist and American Idol alum Alex Miller enlisted his eleven-year-old cousin Jak Christopher to help him film his latest music video, “My Daddy’s Dad.” The clip, which premieres today on Taste Of Country, is the current chart-bound single from his new Billy Jam Records EP of the same name.
— Alex Miller
The video opens on a spring morning, with the mists burning off and the cattle lowing as Alex and his young cousin arrive at the barn in an ATV. In this rural reality, dust rises, feed hits the buckets, and the workday begins. All the while, the two reflect on family and the men who worked the land before them. That sense of tradition is the heart of it all. Miller and his producer Jerry Salley co-wrote this tribute to Alex’s late grandfather, GB Miller. “Grandpa loved my Dad and me so much and he showed it in everything he did. He used to call me the ‘why, why boy’ because I was always asking questions about him, his dad, and his life,” Miller says. “For the video I just flipped that premise - and now I’m the one answering the questions for the next generation.”
In addition to farm chores, the clip shows Miller relaxing on the family’s porch and skipping stones at the pond with his cousin. Other footage features Alex rehearsing alone backstage - and on stage performing the song for an appreciative audience. Steve Kinney produced/directed the video, which was filmed April 24-26 at the family’s farm, home place and the Grand Theatre in Lancaster, Kentucky.
After taping wrapped, it was back to the writer’s shed and on to the road for Alex.
June 26 - Hebron, KY - Boone County Fair
June 27 - Nashville, TN - 650 AM WSM Radio “Coffee, Country & Cody”
June 27 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry debut
June 28 - Richmond, IN - Wayne County Fairgrounds
July 12 - Decatur, IL - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater (Neal McCoy)
July 25 - Sidney, OH - Shelby County Fair - Fairgrounds
Aug 5 - Athens, OH - Athens County Fair - Fairgrounds
Aug 10 - Viola, DE - Loblolly Acres
Aug 21 - Louisville, KY - KY State Fair (Justin Moore)
Aug 23 - Centre Hall, PA - Centre County Grange Fair
Aug 29 - Caldwell, OH - TBA
Aug 31 - Meshoppen, PA - Wyoming County Fair (Ian Munsick)
Sept 2 - Lancaster, KY - TBA
Sept 6 - Sunburg, MN - Monsoon Lake Opry Festival
Sept 7 - Arenzville, IL - Arenzville Burgoo Festival
Sept 14 - Montrose, CO - Stars & Stripes BBQ Fest (Tracy Byrd)
Sept 18 - Puyallup, WA - Washington State Fair (Alabama)
ABOUT ALEX
This just-turned-21, 6’ 6” entertainer from rural Lancaster, Kentucky is a natural fan favorite. When Alex hits the stage he owns the spotlight – and the hearts of those in the crowd. He can be a wild man onstage - ala early Garth Brooks with his high-energy performances - or he can bring nuance and deep emotion to a tender ballad. American Idol Season 19 brought him fame and totally changed his life in 2021. Alex’s well-received debut album for Billy Jam Records, MILLER TIME, released in 2022, generated three high-impact singles. His second release for the label, COUNTRY (2023), brought more hits: “When God Made The South,” “Girl, I Know A Guy,” and the smash single, “Puttin’ Up Hay,” which spent three weeks at #1 on the CDX True Indie Chart and graced the Top 50 on the Mediabase Activator Chart. He’s toured the State and County Fair circuit heavily (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI, IL, IN, OK, WV), and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank, Jr, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Chris Janson, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Noah Thompson, Dillon Carmichael, HunterGirl, Emily Ann Roberts and Tracy Byrd. Alex has also made sure to carve out time for his songwriting, and in the last 12 months he has collaborated with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Larry Cordle, Kirsti Manna, Byron Hill, Carl Jackson, Wood Newton, Emily Ann Roberts, Jerry Salley, Josh Shilling, and Bill Whyte. Closing out a spectacular 2023, he received the American FFA Degree for Excellence, the organization’s highest accolade. Miller’s current five-song EP, MY DADDY’S DAD (Billy Jam Records), produced by Jerry Salley, was released April 12. Alex moved to Nashville in May.
MARTHA E MOORE
so much MOORE media
email us here
