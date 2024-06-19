Tanya Davis: A Denver Business Journal 2024 Outstanding Women in Business Winner

Tanya Davis, Life Coach and Founder of Butterfly Rising Institute

I am so honored to receive this award. My passion and research has always been focused on the working mother. My hope is that no mother feels left behind and is able to confidently navigate her life .” — Tanya Davis, Life Coach and Founder of Butterfly Rising Institute

DENVER, CO, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanya Davis, Life Coach and Founder of Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI), a coaching organization for working mothers in Colorado who are facing challenging times, was selected as a Denver Business Journal 2024 Outstanding Women in Business winner.

Nominees were judged on their leadership, contributions and innovations within their organization, and their community involvement. “We are proud to recognize you among this prestigious list of winners!” said the Denver Business Journal.

“I am so honored to receive this award,” says Davis. “My passion and research has always been focused on the working mother who faces various challenges because of her socioeconomic status, ethnicity, and femininity. My hope is that no mother feels left behind and is able to confidently navigate her life .”

Besides her work with BRI, Tanya is the Manager of Business Learning & Development at Denver International Airport, where she has been designing and implementing a nationally recognized training academy for historically underutilized businesses. Tanya created a specialized change management model from infancy in thought to being a nationally recognized program. Tanya also worked with and led a team of people in developing training for managers and directors on how to lead their teams through changes.

At BRI, Tanya uplifts and empowers working mothers. She created Single Mom Spotlight, a video series to highlight single working mothers—their struggles and accomplishments. Tanya developed a quarterly leadership series for single moms within the City and County of Denver. Single moms have the opportunity to learn about Authentic Leadership and how to communicate effectively in the workspace with team members.

Tanya was also recognized for her involvement in the community. She used her education and experience to start a ministry at her church, And Still I Rise: The Making of a Butterfly. This ministry focused on supporting women and families impacted by domestic violence. On a biweekly basis, women and family members would come to an undisclosed location to find resources and have a safe place to talk about how to remove themselves from the situation.

About Tanya Davis:

Tanya is a life coach who's passionate about empowering women who are juggling a career and motherhood. As a mom and a career professional, Tanya knows firsthand the struggles that come with balancing work and home life. With an undergraduate degree in Accounting and a master's in professional studies in Communications, and as a current Ph.D. student with a focus on Change Management and Leadership, Tanya is equipped to help women navigate both their everyday and professional lives. Tanya is not only a student of the principles utilized but a self-discoverer. Once she applied the principles of change management to her own life, she discovered their power in helping her cope with the challenges of being a single mother while pursuing her career.

About Butterfly Rising Institute:

Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI) is a passionate community and coaching organization that uses change-management principles from the business world along with a personal touch to help working mothers facing challenging times through life-changing transformation. Butterfly Rising Institute offers the BR Method™, an 8-week certificate course program, which includes group and 1:1 coaching focusing on one of three pillars: career, communication, or cash flow. The systematic approach uses educational tools to learn how to take actionable steps toward making big changes. After the program is complete, mothers receive a certificate and are empowered to soar on their own. BRI also offers a community and network of working mothers as well as annual retreats. BRI’s ultimate vision is that no working mother is left behind regardless of status, situation, or stigma. For more information visit: Butterfly Rising Institute