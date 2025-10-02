MEDIA ALERT: KissCam and Virtue Beauty, launch a game-day lip gloss at Denver’s ViewHouse this Sat., Oct. 4 at CU Game

MEDIA ALERT: KissCam and Virtue Beauty, launch lip gloss collaboration at Denver’s ViewHouse this Saturday, Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at CU game.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ALERT

Two Denver-based companies, KissCam and Virtue Beauty, launch a game-day lip gloss collaboration at Denver’s ViewHouse this Saturday, Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m. during the CU vs. TCU football game.

What:

KissCam, the global experiential brand known for creating fun and memorable moments beyond the jumbotron, is teaming up with Virtue Beauty to debut the new KissCam x Virtue Beauty Lip Gloss collection with an interactive game-day experience. Fans can participate in a KissCam photo contest by uploading their own photo and voting for favorites, enjoy a roaming KissCam photo booth, win giveaways, and test or purchase the new 14-shade lip gloss line. Montucky Cold Snacks Lager will also be giving away free samples.

When:

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

5:30 p.m. MST

Where:

ViewHouse Ballpark

2015 Market Street

Denver, CO 80205

Why:

This activation brings the KissCam experience beyond the stadium with a roaming photobooth, a contest for the best KissCam moment along with the launch of a versatile, game-day-ready all-natural lip gloss line. Media are invited to cover the event, capture live fan interaction, and speak with brand leaders.

For more information about the event visit Facebook.

Photo/Interview Opportunities:

KissCam Founder & CEO Dana Veitch

Virtue Beauty Founder & CEO Brooke Berndt

Fans engaging in the KissCam mobile app contest for the best KissCam photo, a roaming photo booth, and testing 14-versatile shades of lip gloss

On-site product sampling and giveaways

Contact for Media Inquiries & On-Site Support:

Becca Cooper Leebove

ShuBu Creative

303.917.9888

becca@shubucreative.com

