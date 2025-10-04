Denver-Based KissCam and Virtue Beauty to Host Watch Party at ViewHouse Ballpark Today, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m.

Logo ViewHouse

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KissCam, the global experiential brand known for creating fun and memorable moments beyond the jumbotron, is teaming up with Virtue Beauty to debut the new KissCam x Virtue Beauty Lip Gloss collection with an interactive game-day experience. Fans can participate in a KissCam photo contest by uploading their own photo and voting for favorites, enjoy a roaming KissCam photo booth, win giveaways, and test or purchase the new 14-shade lip gloss line.

When:

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

KissCam x Virtue Beauty Event: 4 p.m.

Watch Party: 5:30 p.m. MST

Contest Winners Announced: Halftime

Where:

ViewHouse Ballpark

2015 Market Street

Denver, CO 80205

Why:

This activation brings the KissCam experience beyond the stadium with a roaming photo booth, a contest for the best KissCam moment, and the launch of a versatile, game-day-ready, all-natural lip gloss line. Media are invited to cover the event, capture live fan interaction, and speak with brand leaders.

Photo/Interview Opportunities:

-KissCam Founder & CEO Dana Veitch

-Virtue Beauty Founder & CEO Brooke Berndt

-Fans engaging in the KissCam mobile app contest, roaming photo booth, and testing 14 versatile lip gloss shades

-On-site product sampling and giveaways

About KissCam

KissCam, Inc. is a global experiential activation brand that creates unforgettable moments of connection and joy beyond the jumbotron. Founded in 2014, by Dana Veitch after watching a basketball game while on a date and realizing not everyone was able to get a chance to be on the KissCam. Shortly thereafter, Veitch trademarked the KissCam brand globally, and patented a mobile app in-arena contest for fans who can participate from anywhere in the world by downloading the KissCam app or clicking on the QR code at an event or on the T.V. The app technology allows fans to submit their own KissCam moments from anywhere and vote for a winner. In 2018, the company expanded into licensing photobooths, photostrip frame graphics globally, and hologram experiences where participants can interact with celebrities, pro-athletes and more via augmented reality experiences. In 2025 the company launched a lip gloss in partnership with Virtue Beauty. Other KissCam partners include the Oklahoma City Dodgers Minor League Baseball team, Everbowl, K Photo La Vie, Meme Wars, 2018 World Cup, and India's T20 Cricket, where the promotion received a 48% engagement rate. With activations spanning sports, concerts, and community gatherings, KissCam has become a beloved tradition recognized around the world. For more information, visit www.kisscam.com.

About Virtue Beauty

Virtue Beauty is a women-owned, beauty brand dedicated to delivering all natural makeup products that empower people to feel confident, connected and virtuous. Founded in 2024 by Brooke Berndt, an entrepreneur with a commitment to sustainability, and clean beauty products, Virtue Beauty is redefining what it means to look and feel your best. Its mission is to empower all makeup users with clean, vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free cosmetics made with organic ingredients and inspired by the founder’s value in having a faith-based foundation for living a virtuous life. Each product celebrates beauty and uplifts confidence for anyone wanting to shine. For more information, visit https://virtuebeautyco.com/

