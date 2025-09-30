Creating S.P.A.C.E. Announces Together in Stories: A Call to the Disability Community

The Organization Hopes the Opportunity will Inspire Those Living With Disabilities

This isn’t just about telling your story—it’s about building community, driving change, and making space for every voice. ” — Lindsey Blankenship, Creating S.P.A.C.E. Co-Founder and Director

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating S.P.A.C.E., a Colorado non-profit established in 2021 that provides cohesive online and in-person education programs designed to engage schools, companies, and community organizations to embrace differences and disabilities, announces Together in Stories: A Call to the Disability Community. This unique opportunity is designed to inspire, provide hope and create comfortable conversations about disability.

Creating S.P.A.C.E. encourages those living with visible or invisible disabilities to share their journey, by submitting their story online to help others feel seen, heard, and supported.

“We began Creating S.P.A.C.E. to help break the stigma surrounding disabilities,” says Lindsey Blankenship, Creating S.P.A.C.E. Co-Founder and Director. “Together in Stories: A Call to the Disability Community, is an opportunity to be part of something bigger – to empower others to create meaningful and lasting change. When those with disabilities share their experiences, they help others feel seen and heard, while continuing to break down the stigma surrounding disability.”

Those who share their story online also have the opportunity to be featured in a published book and across Creating S.P.A.C.E.’s social media channels, giving their message the platform the organization feels it deserves. Creating S.P.A.C.E. hopes each unique story that individuals living with disabilities share will help foster inclusion, and remind the world that strength and resilience come in many forms.

“Imagine your story reaching someone who needs encouragement, sparking a moment of connection, or inspiring them to share their own truth,” says Lindsey Blankenship. “This isn’t just about telling your story—it’s about building community, driving change, and making space for every voice. Step forward, claim your narrative, and become a catalyst for breaking the stigma around disability inclusion.”

For consideration to be a part of Creating S.P.A.C.E.’s Together in Stories: A Call to the Disability Community online, on social media channels, and in a published book, those living with disabilities are encouraged to submit their name, email and a brief story at https://www.creatingspace4.com/share-your-story/

About Creating S.P.A.C.E.

Storytelling, Permission, Authenticity, Curiosity, Education

Creating S.P.A.C.E. is a Colorado non-profit established in 2021 that provides cohesive online and in-person education programs designed to engage schools, companies, and community organizations to embrace disabilities. Creating S.P.A.C.E. offers interactive workshops to help teams feel more confident, compassionate, and comfortable when it comes to disability in the workplace and in schools. Clients have included: Fox Creek Elementary, Graland Country Day School, Aspen Academy, Littleton Public Schools, Make A Wish Colorado, PGA America, Morgan Stanley, Gates Corporation, Colorado Department of Transportation, and many more. For more information visit: https://www.creatingspace4.com/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.