- Daggett Municipal Building Authority receives funding for Community Health and Social Services Center

Salt Lake City (June 19, 2024) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $5.786 million grant and a $1.447 million low-interest loan for the construction of an 18,000-square-foot Community Health and Social Services Center.

"This new center will significantly enhance the community's access to essential health and social services," said board member Laura Hanson. "We are proud to support a project that will have such a positive impact on the lives of our residents."

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

###