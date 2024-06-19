AKTI & Willey Knives Applaud Introduction of Knife Legislation
Delaware Initiative to Remove Restrictions on Individuals and Benefit Retailers
We sincerely thank Senator Wilson for his effort to bring relief to both individuals and knife businesses... We look forward to working with the Legislature to make this bill a law.”CODY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) and Willey Knives, a Delaware-based retailer, applaud the introduction of legislation by Senator David Wilson to provide positive changes for knife owners and retailers in Delaware by removing dated prohibitions on automatic knives. If passed, SB23 will bring Delaware laws in line with nearly half of the United States and remove barriers that put Delaware-based retailers at a competitive disadvantage.
— CJ Buck
“As a second-generation family-owned small business, we are always looking to respond to our customer needs,” said Geri L. Elliot, Co-Owner of Willey Knives in Greenwood, Delaware, “but in this case, we can’t because of where we are located. Meanwhile, some less than 20 miles away, our competitors across the border can sell these tools to their customers. Delaware residents also deserve the opportunity to carry these knives, as citizens from many other states have done for decades. We thank AKTI for their hard work advocating for this initiative and our Senator Wilson for carrying this legislation forward and supporting his district.”
Delaware law currently prohibits the ownership, possession, and sale of automatic knives, commonly used in agriculture, the trades, and by outdoor enthusiasts such as fishermen and hunters. The legislation removes these restrictions and allows knife retailers to sell the knives, as is common in other states.
“Delaware knife law changes have been a priority for the American Knife & Tool Institute since 2013,” said CJ Buck, AKTI President and CEO of Buck Knives. "We sincerely thank Senator Wilson for his effort to bring relief to both individuals and knife businesses. This legislation has had broad bipartisan support in other states and has been signed into law by Republican and Democratic Governors. We look forward to working with the Legislature to make this bill a law.”
“My bill will repeal an archaic provision in our law and bring it in line with nearly every other state in the nation," Senator Wilson said. "This commonsense solution will be good for local businesses like Willey Knives, who should not be disadvantaged only because they are based in Delaware. It’s also good for knife owners who use these knives as tools of their trade or recreationally.”
"We thank the knife community for helping spread the news about our initiative in Delaware," added CJ Buck. Updates on the progress will be available on our website, and individuals can sign up for our monthly emails that include legislative updates."
Knife laws of all fifty states can be reviewed on the AKTI website, www.AKTI.org, as well as detailed articles about understanding knife laws and court decisions.
