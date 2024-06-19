FDLE announces arrest for petition circulator fraud

June 19, 2024TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation Henos Joseph, 34, of Miami, was arrested. Joseph, a paid petition circulator, is accused of petition fraud on the casino gaming initiative, “Limited Authorization of Casino Gaming.”

The charges are the result of an investigation led by FDLE’s Election Crime Unit (ECU) working with the Florida Department of State Office of Election Crimes and Security (OECS) and Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Joseph is charged with 13 counts of criminal use of personal identification information concerning a deceased individual. He was arrested in Broward County last month on an FDLE warrant.

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

An arrest warrant is active for Alex Joseph (a relative of Henos Joseph) for petition circulator fraud. If you have any information about Alex Joseph, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at (850) 410-7438.

