The 2024 Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces Winners Announced in North America
● World’s #1 Non-Survey based Awards Recognizing PeopleFirst Organizations
● Announced at an exclusive Cocktail event in Chicago on June 18, 2024
Last night Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) announced their Top 100 winners of the 2024 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards in partnership with Firstup.
To ensure that the best-performing organizations were identified, Inspiring Workplaces upgraded the judging criteria for the 2024 Awards. Unlike other awards which rely on completing a survey, entrants to the Inspiring Workplace Awards were asked to provide proof of their investment in people by completing the entry form consisting of the six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating a PeopleFirst culture, and by extension an Inspiring Workplace. They are:
• Culture and Purpose
• Leadership
• Wellbeing
• Inclusion
• Employee Voice
• Employee Experience.
The changes to the entry criteria surfaced the incredible efforts some organizations are making to create a PeopleFirst culture. The quality of submissions this year has truly elevated the standard, marking it as the strongest ever witnessed. This reflects a significant commitment from business leaders to prioritize their people and reap the well-deserved rewards. Furthermore, it demonstrates the tangible, positive change occurring in workplaces worldwide that we have seen in entries to the Awards in other regions.
Each of the six key elements were also judged separately for special recognition in each discipline.
Organizations of all sizes and industries entered a category defined by how many people are within the business. The Top 100 winners were decided by an independent expert judging panel.
Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Congratulations to the Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces across North America! As the world seems to be facing more widespread and serious challenges, it is more vital than ever for organizations (big and small) to put their people first. Fostering environments and cultures their people both believe in and want to belong to.
“Focusing on the personal development and caring for the people you employ will not only drive performance but protect the wellbeing of those individuals. Doing so companywide will lead to higher performing teams and enable your organization to outstrip the competition. Being PeopleFirst isn’t a nice to have, it’s a business imperative!
“Inspiring Workplaces is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary and we can’t be prouder to place these organizations in a gold standard for PeopleFirst culture. We would also like to thank and congratulate all our finalists this year, a tremendous success!’
The North America Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces in 2024 in ranking order:
#1 Concentrix
#2 SurveyMonkey
#2 Abata Therapeutics
#4 The Nature Conservancy
#5 O'Reilly Media
#6 Tata Consultancy Services
#7 Businessolver
#8 Calix
#9 ScalePad
#10 ibex
#11 SafeBreach
#12 IGS Energy
#13 Canuck Place Children's Hospice
#14 The Social Element
#15 Trulioo
#16 Coalfire
#17 iQmetrix Software Development Corp.
#18 Parkview Health
#19 Coveo Solutions Inc.
#20 Velosio
#21 Workleap
#22 OneStream Software
#23 Union Pacific Railroad
#24 Breaktime Media
#25 BCD Travel
#26 The Krazy Coupon Lady
#27 Formlabs
#28 Clearwave Corporation
#29 TRIMEDX
#30 PepsiCo Beverages North America
#31 Tricon Residential
#32 Swift
#33 isolved
#34 H&M
#35 PagerDuty
#36 Creative Market
#37 Dedrone
#38 Jackson Healthcare
#39 InStride
#40 CAI
#41 Geographic Solutions
#42 UPMC
#43 Participate Learning
#44 HMC Architects
#45 ISAAC Instruments
#46 Sentinel Technologies, Inc.
#47 Future Design School
#48 Squarespace
#49 Celonis
#50 Milk and Honey PR North America
#51 Sharethrough
#52 Federal Reserve Bank of New York
#53 Arity
#54 Capital Square
#55 North American Bancard
#56 POD Marketing
#57 Staples Canada ULC
#58 Blue Shield of California
#59 Primary Health Network
#60 United Federal Credit Union
#61 ActBlue
#61 Anthesis
#63 Everise Inc.
#64 B&A
#65 RS
#66 Fortuity
#67 Ameris Bank
#68 Destify
#69 Fulcrum Digital
#70 Ocean State Job Lot
#71 NextRoll
#72 ORTEC USA
#73 Syncro
#74 PitchBook
#75 CooperCompanies
#76 Abstrakt Marketing Group
#77 Bisnow
#78 Emergent Performance Solutions
#79 Sweetwater
#80 Gallagher & Associates
#81 Consensys
#82 Jarvis Consulting Group
#83 RHR International
#84 GLENTEL INC
#85 Airfoil Group
#86 Lexum
#87 Royal Ambulance
#88 TriWest Healthcare Alliance
#89 Lexipol
#90 Zoox
#91 ContactPoint 360
#93 Profisee
#94 ecobee
#95 Link Logistics
#96 Ledcor Group of Companies
#97 Xalient
#98 AutoLeap
#99 Fusion Homes
#100 ENTOUCH
Organization size categories
Organizations entered based upon the size/type of organization. The Top 5 were announced in each category last night. They are in ranking order:
Enterprise Organization (5000+ employees)
1. Concentrix
2. Tata Consultancy Services
3. ibex
4. Union Pacific
5. BCD Travel
Large Organization (500 – 4999 employees)
1. SurveyMonkey
2. Businessolver
3. Calix
4. IGS Energy
5. Coalfire
Medium Organization (50 – 499 employees)
1. O'Reilly Media
2. ScalePad
3. SafeBreach
4. The Social Element
5. Trulioo
Small Organization (0 – 49 employees)
1. Abata Therapeutics
2. Breaktime Media
3. Creative Market
4. Future Design School
5. Milk and Honey PR North America
Government
1. Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Non-Profit
1. The Nature Conservancy
2. Canuck Place Children's Hospice
3. Parkview Health
10th anniversary! 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards now open for entries
As part of the celebrations for its 10th anniversary, Inspiring Workplaces has already opened entry for its 2025 Awards in all regions of the world.
If you would like your organization to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Australasia), visit the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards page, download the entry pack and start your entry.
The entry deadline is February 19, 2025.
Sponsorship
There are various opportunities for organizations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com
