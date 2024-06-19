Cyferd Inc, Global AI Innovator, Establishes US Headquarters, After Unprecedented Demand for AI Technology

One World Trade Center, New York City

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyferd Inc (Cyferd), a global leader in AI and data technology, is thrilled to announce its headquarters in the United States. This strategic move marks a pivotal expansion in Cyferd’s mission to revolutionize the enterprise landscape with its state-of-the-art artificial intelligence engine, Neural Genesis , and the Cyferd Enterprise Platform.Neural Genesis stands at the forefront of AI innovation, offering the most cutting-edge enterprise AI solutions. This powerful AI engine, seamlessly integrated with the Cyferd Enterprise Platform, unifies disparate data sources to create dynamic, intelligent operating systems tailored for enterprises. With this unified data approach, businesses can unlock unparalleled efficiency, innovation, and growth.Ranjit Bahia, CEO of Cyferd, expressed his enthusiasm, “Establishing Cyferd Inc in the heart of the world's tech innovation hub underscores our commitment to delivering revolutionary AI solutions globally. Neural Genesis is not just an AI engine; it is a catalyst for enterprise transformation, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of their data in ways previously unimaginable.”Cyferd’s ability to demonstrate to global businesses that they can build out customizable solutions that integrate AI to automate manual and inefficient processes has led to an unprecedented rate of growth in the US. The Cyferd Enterprise Platform is set to accelerate the adoption of advanced AI technologies across various industries, including procurement, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. Neural Genesis, with its ability to adapt and evolve, empowers organizations to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and foster innovation, driving competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.The Cyferd Enterprise Platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing systems, providing a unified, scalable solution that grows with the enterprise. By creating a cohesive data ecosystem, businesses can eliminate silos, ensure data integrity, and derive actionable insights with ease.“Our exponential growth in the US market positions us to better serve our growing customer base and attract top-tier talent to further enhance our technological offerings,” added Bahia. “We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve, and with Neural Genesis, we are setting new standards for the adoption of AI across enterprises worldwide.”Cyferd’s establishment in the US heralds a new era of AI-driven enterprise solutions. The advanced capabilities of Neural Genesis, combined with the robust, unifying power of the Cyferd Enterprise Platform, are poised to redefine the future of business operations, driving sustainable growth and innovation.For more information about Cyferd Inc and Neural Genesis, visit www.cyferd.com

