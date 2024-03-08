Cyferd and InterHealth Hospital Forge Ground-breaking Partnership for a Digital Healthcare Revolution
Cyferd, a global leader in AI solutions, builds a revolutionary Hospital Information System for InterHealth Hospital, one of the most advanced hospitals today.
Partnering with Cyferd allows us to leverage their advanced AI capabilities to enhance the patient experience.”LONDON, UK, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyferd, a global leader in AI solutions, proudly announces a transformative partnership with InterHealth Hospital, recognised as one of the most modern and advanced hospitals today. This strategic collaboration will usher in a new era of healthcare operations, marked by the implementation of an innovative AI-powered Hospital Information System (HIS), the first of its kind.
— Aziz El Dukair, Board Member of InterHealth
Leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence, this state-of-the-art HIS will position InterHealth Hospital as the most digitally advanced operational hospital globally. The system promises to redefine patient care, streamline operational efficiency, and set a benchmark for the integration of technology in healthcare.
Cyferd's advanced HIS represents a paradigm shift in healthcare technology. By harnessing the power of AI, InterHealth Hospital aims to enhance patient outcomes, optimise resource allocation, and provide a model for other healthcare institutions worldwide. Traditionally, a system like this would have taken multiple years to build and deploy, with complex integrations, costing millions of dollars. With Cyferd, this system was built and deployed ten times quicker, expediting InterHealth’s operational abilities faster than has ever been possible with other systems.
InterHealth Hospital's collaboration with Cyferd underscores its commitment to offering patients the most advanced and efficient healthcare services, something which they pride themselves on since their conception. The implementation of the AI-powered HIS signifies a commitment to innovation, ensuring that InterHealth remains at the forefront of digital healthcare delivery.
For Cyferd, this partnership represents a pivotal moment in its mission to revolutionise industries through AI. The development and deployment of a comprehensive HIS showcases Cyferd's capabilities in providing tailored, cutting-edge solutions for complex operational challenges, solidifying its position as a leader in the AI landscape.
Ranjit Bahia, CEO of Cyferd, commented on the partnership: "As we embark on this transformative journey with InterHealth Hospital, we are proud to contribute our AI expertise to elevate healthcare delivery to unprecedented heights. This collaboration exemplifies the potential of technology to reshape the future of patient care and operational efficiency."
Aziz El Dukair, Board Member of InterHealth Hospital, shared his perspective: "At InterHealth, we have always strived to be at the forefront of healthcare innovation. Partnering with Cyferd allows us to leverage their advanced AI capabilities to enhance the patient experience, drive operational excellence, and set new standards for the global healthcare community. I was astounded at the speed at which their AI works!"
The Cyferd-InterHealth collaboration marks a significant milestone in the convergence of AI and healthcare, illustrating the potential to revolutionise patient care, streamline operations, and shape the future of digital health.
About Cyferd:
Cyferd stands at the forefront of technology, leveraging artificial intelligence to drive digital transformation. Through innovative solutions, Cyferd empowers organisations to embrace the future and thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.
About InterHealth Hospital:
InterHealth Hospital stands at the forefront of modern healthcare, committed to providing advanced medical services and fostering innovation in patient care. Renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to excellence, InterHealth is poised to lead the healthcare industry into a new era.
