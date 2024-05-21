Leicester Riders and Leicester Arena Partner with Cyferd to Propel Sports Operations into the Future
Kevin Routledge, Chairman of Leicester Riders and Mattioli Arena, and Jas Hayer, Global Sales Director of Cyferd
Leicester Riders and Arena partner with Cyferd to revolutionise sports operations with cutting-edge AI, enhancing efficiency and innovation.
I believe that integrating AI into our operations is not just a choice but a necessity.”LEICESTER, UK, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leicester Riders basketball team and the Mattioli Arena proudly announce a new partnership with Cyferd, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence and digital solutions. Cyferd is set to become the Official AI and Digital Partner for both entities, signalling a significant leap forward in the integration of cutting-edge technology within the sports landscape.
— Kevin Routledge, Chairman of the Leicester Riders and Mattioli Arena
This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency of operational decisions within the Leicester Riders and Mattioli Arena. Cyferd's AI-driven platform operates as a centralised hub, offering comprehensive solutions for team management, development, knowledge, and training. The Cyferd Sport Platform is meticulously designed to address the unique operational needs of team sports clubs, providing an integrated ecosystem for streamlined operations.
Ranjit Bahia, CEO of Cyferd, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with the Leicester Riders and Mattioli Arena. Cyferd is dedicated to supporting the local community and bringing innovation to the forefront of sports operations.”
Kevin Routledge, Chairman of the Leicester Riders and Mattioli Arena, emphasised the pivotal role of AI in the future of sports operations, stating, "As someone who focuses on data, I believe that integrating AI into our operations is not just a choice but a necessity. This collaboration with Cyferd signifies our commitment to staying ahead in the sports technology game, ensuring the Leicester Riders and Mattioli Arena are at the forefront of the digital revolution in sports."
The partnership signifies a shared vision for the future, where advanced technology and sports excellence converge. The Leicester Riders and Mattioli Arena, in collaboration with Cyferd, are poised to redefine the landscape of sports operations, embracing a new era of innovation.
Olivia Kershaw
Cyferd
+44 7881 200349
olivia.kershaw@cyferd.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Interview with Kevin Routledge, Leicester Riders