DEQ awards grants for stream restoration, water management, recreation
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) awarded $1.14 million in grants to seven local governments and organizations to support stream restoration, water-based recreation and water management projects.
“These grants will provide tangible environmental, economic, social and public health benefits to communities throughout North Carolina,” said Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser. “They will help boost access to North Carolina’s valuable water resources and will help communities build climate resilience.”
The grants were provided through the Water Resources Development Grant Program, which awards cost-sharing grants of up to 50% in two categories: State and local projects, which are cost-shared with local governments, and projects on agricultural lands that are cost-shared with the Natural Resources Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). The awards are for applications submitted in the fall 2023 cycle.
The grant awards can be used for stormwater control measures, including for drainage and flood control; stream restoration projects, including shoreline stabilization and dam or aquatic barrier removals; and to boost access to water-based recreation resources through construction of greenways near waterways, park development or water access sites. Additionally, this program provides grants for feasibility studies that support these three eligible categories of projects.
The following projects were approved for funding:
State and Local Grant Awards
-
Town of Nags Head Juncos Street Beach Access Improvements, $101,380
-
City of Brevard Silversteen Park Norton Creek Upstream Repair $72,000
-
Henderson County Cane Creek Fern Leaf School Stream Restoration $66,000
-
Town of Erwin UT to Juniper Creek at Porter Park Erwin Stream Restoration Feasibility Study $10,000
Natural Resources Conservation Service- EQIP
-
Mitchell County Bee Creek Hobson Stream Restoration $417,864
-
Alleghany County Rock Creek Moneyham Stream Restoration $288,418
-
Watauga County UT to Pine Orchard Creek Trivette Stream Restoration $186,210
There are two grant application cycles per year for state and local projects. The fall application cycle will begin on July 1 and ends Dec. 31. More information is available on the Water Resources Development Grant program website, including details about the funded projects. For more information, contact Amin Davis, grant manager, by email at amin.davis@deq.nc.gov.