DEQ awards grants for stream restoration, water management, recreation 

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) awarded $1.14 million in grants to seven local governments and organizations to support stream restoration, water-based recreation and water management projects.

“These grants will provide tangible environmental, economic, social and public health benefits to communities throughout North Carolina,” said Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser. “They will help boost access to North Carolina’s valuable water resources and will help communities build climate resilience.”

The grants were provided through the Water Resources Development Grant Program, which awards cost-sharing grants of up to 50% in two categories: State and local projects, which are cost-shared with local governments, and projects on agricultural lands that are cost-shared with the Natural Resources Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). The awards are for applications submitted in the fall 2023 cycle.