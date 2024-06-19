eufy's New Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro is Now Available for Pre-Order

The new S1 Pro was first announced in March with a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $3 million

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, US, June 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy, a smart-home brand under Anker Innovations, announced today that their latest robot vacuum , the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro, is now available for pre-order on eufy.com . The eufy S1 Pro is the first robot vacuum offered under the brand's flagship S-series of premium vacuums.In April 2024, the S1 Pro completed its Kickstarter campaign, where more than 3,000 backers raised over $3 million dollars in support of the product.The S1 Pro Omni offers several best-in-class advancements including:- Floor Washing Robot: The eufy S1 Pro features the longest roller mop in its class at 290mm, which rotates at a speed of 170 RPM and exerts a downward force of 10N. This design effectively mimics the action of human scrubbing, exerting the optimal amount of pressure to remove tough dirt and stains. The device is equipped with two separate water tanks: one for clean water mixed with a cleaning solution and sterilized water, ensuring the mop and floors stay clean, and a second tank for collecting wastewater squeezed out from the roller mop.- Futuristic Design: Combining efficiency with a sleek design, the station's compact and minimalist form fits perfectly in any home without being intrusive. The device's transparent water tank adds a modern, high-tech look while also enabling users to conveniently monitor water levels.- 3D MatrixEye™- Obstacle Avoidance: The eufy S1 Pro uses advanced navigation and mapping as well as obstacle avoidance technology that is similar tech used in self-driving cars. The 3D MatrixEye system can identify various household items such as toys, cables, shoes, and pet messes, to steer clear of making contact or a mess. The S1 Pro also actively avoids pets and children while dispatched for floor cleaning.- 10-in-1 Uniclean Station™: The eufy S1 Pro robot vacuum offers a convenient, automated experience with its all-in-one Uniclean Station™ charging base. After completing its cleaning tasks, the robot docks at the Uniclean Station to automatically empty its dustbin, which can last up to 68 days before needing a bag change. The S1 Pro also disposes of wastewater and cleans its mopping pads using the built-in Eco-Clean Ozone™ generator, drying them with hot air to inhibit bacterial growth and odors. Additionally, this device refills its water tank with a cleaning solution, preparing itself for the next use.- APP Control: The S1 Pro can be controlled through the eufy app, which offers options such as multi-floor mapping, spot cleaning, cleaning resumption, customized cleaning modes, scheduling, and setting no-go zones.Price and AvailabilityThe eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro is currently available for pre-order on eufy.com for $1499. The S1 Pro will be on sale on July 1 in the US on eufy.com and Amazon, and will be globally available starting July 8.For more information, high-res images or to request samples, please contact mary.woodbury@anker.com or michaela.paris@anker.com.# # #About eufyeufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.com.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, Anker SOLIX, AnkerWork, Eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com