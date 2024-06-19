CANDACE KANAVEL FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S SERIES ON INSPIRING WOMEN WITHIN THE LAW ENFORCEMENT AND VETERAN COMMUNITY
CANDACE KANAVEL TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL & INSPIRING AMERICAN WOMEN WITHIN THE LAW ENFORCEMENT AND VETERAN COMMUNITYTEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philanthropist Trudy Jacobson has been a voice for women everywhere for years. After highlighting the stories of countless women who have accomplished incredible personal and professional goals, Trudy has expanded her work to highlight women from the veteran, first responder, and law enforcement community- a series aptly called Great American Warriors.
Candace Kanavel is the latest to be featured as a Great American Warrior for her dedication to improving policing using her notoriety as Miss Arizona USA.
“Police officers work hard and deserve our respect. Candace is dedicated to helping bridge the gap between police officers and the community. That is commendable,” Trudy said.
During Candace’s time as a student majoring in Political Science at Arizona State University, she began questioning politics as a career. She recognized that politics are complex.
“As I was studying it I was like, ‘Man, politics are tanking’, and that was 2014,” Candace said.
But Candace still wanted to find a way to help people aside from politics.
“I was like I want to do something that affects change in a hands-on way. I took a criminal justice class to see my other options,” she said.
Her professor encouraged her to explore law enforcement as a profession. She was intrigued with policing and eventually found her way into joining the Tempe Police Department as a police officer.
Later in 2023, she entered a beauty pageant to become the first police officer to enter and win Miss Arizona USA – an incredible achievement! She took advantage of the new title.
“Using this unique opportunity, being Miss Arizona USA and a police officer has been such a gift because I’ve been able to humanize officers a little bit by sharing my own story,” Candace said.
“I think that if we can get to each other on a human level like that, we’ll start to see the bridge come together with the community and law enforcement,” she said.
Trudy added, “Candace has a long and challenging road ahead. But she is determined and will make a positive difference in our communities. And that’s why she is a Great American Warrior.”
