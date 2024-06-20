Award-Winning Westchester Plastic Surgeon Named “Best Doctor” in Multiple Publications
Dr. Neal Goldberg was recognized in the New York Times list of “Super Doctors” 2024, and named “Best Doctor” in New York Magazine and Westchester Magazine.WESTCHESTER, NY, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to achieving your goals with cosmetic or reconstructive surgery, the most critical part of the treatment process is selecting a qualified plastic surgeon to address your concerns. Your choice of surgeon not only affects the quality of one’s results, but also influences overall satisfaction after the procedure. For patients seeking a well-trained aesthetic surgeon to perform their procedure, learning about a prospective doctor’s honors, recognitions, professional memberships, and awards can be an effective way to evaluate their level of experience. Dr. Neal D. Goldberg, a board-certified aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon in Scarsdale, is among few providers in the NYC-area who was recognized by multiple media outlets this year for his top-rated results and patient-focused care.
Recently, Dr. Goldberg was featured in the New York Times’ list of Super Doctors for 2024. Additionally, Dr. Goldberg was also named “Best Doctor” in local and regional publications like New York Magazine and Westchester Magazine. These consumer guides are compiled through a physician-led research process and designed to help individuals in NYC make more informed decisions regarding their healthcare choices.
Dr. Goldberg has been serving the aesthetic needs of patients in Westchester County for many years, resulting in his frequent inclusion on the Castle Connolly Top Doctors® list among other consumer research guides. He is honored to be recognized as NYC patients’ top choice for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, and committed to providing top-notch care in breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, facelift surgery, or the range of other surgical procedures offered at his practice.
About Neal Goldberg, MD, FACS
Dr. Neal D. Goldberg is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Scarsdale who offers high-quality cosmetic surgery for Westchester County patients. As an aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon who specializes in face, breast, and body procedures, Dr. Goldberg is also well-versed in trauma reconstruction as well as microvascular, hand, and peripheral nerve surgery. Dr. Goldberg graduated from NYU School of Medicine, after which he completed his surgical training at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, and the University of Texas. On top of his private practice in Westchester County, Dr. Goldberg holds hospital privileges at White Plains Hospital and St. John’s Riverside Hospital - Dobbs Ferry Pavilion. He is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Goldberg is available for interview upon request.
