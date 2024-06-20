Viscosity Unveils Cutting-Edge Oracle APEX, ADW, ATP, and AI Innovations at Kscope24
EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), a leader in Oracle consulting known for its expert solutions, is excited to announce its participation in ODTUG Kscope 2024. This much-anticipated conference will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, from July 14 to 18, 2024, and will bring together Oracle experts from around the world.
At Kscope 2024, six brilliant minds from Viscosity will showcase the latest in Oracle technology. Led by Oracle ACE Directors Craig Shallahamer and Rich Niemiec, alongside the esteemed COO at Viscosity and Head of Applications, Jerry Ward, this team represents a powerhouse of knowledge. Accompanying them are Software Architects Rodolfo Rodriguez, Kevin Herrarte, and Marco Pereira, each bringing their unique insights and innovative solutions to the forefront. This year, Viscosity’s team will focus on leveraging AI, machine learning, and advanced Oracle technologies to transform business operations and drive innovation.
Kevin Herrarte will introduce advanced biometric security features into Oracle APEX mobile apps using React Native integration. This innovation ensures enhanced security for mobile applications by leveraging biometric authentication methods such as face and fingerprint recognition.
Craig Shallahamer, Applied AI Scientist at Viscosity and Founder of OraPub, will explore the intersection of AI and human ingenuity, showcasing how AI enhances human intuition, emotion, and creativity in “The Irreplaceable Human: Leveraging Humanity's Uniqueness.” This session will highlight real-world examples of AI refining human judgment and creativity, ultimately leading to exceptional outcomes. Craig will also participate in “The AI and Oracle Roundtable: Insights and Interactions” panel discussion along with other co-panelists, wrapping the second day of the conference with insights and perspectives on AI integrations with Oracle.
Jerry Ward will present Viscosity’s Unified Financial Data Hub, which integrates AI-driven automation, machine learning algorithms, and unified data sources to make accounting processes easier. It automates workflows, provides insights through semantic graph analysis, and offers natural language interfaces for easy data analysis. Furthermore, he will highlight how Oracle's converged services eliminate data silos and drive innovative business models.
Marco Pereira and Rodolfo Rodriguez will demonstrate the seamless integration of Oracle APEX with EBS/Fusion, optimizing accounts payable workflows, improving data accuracy, and enhancing overall efficiency in financial operations. Attendees will also witness a live makeover of an APEX page, highlighting the transformative power of expert UI/UX techniques and AI-driven documentation.
Rich Niemiec, Chief Innovation Officer at Viscosity, will introduce Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse (ADW) Cloud and Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing (ATP), showcasing how these cloud services simplify data management and analytics. His second session will reveal the exciting new features of Oracle 23ai, such as SQL Domains, Lock-free Column Reservations for speed, Sagas, and more, including some key enhancements from 19c, 21c, and 23ai.
If you'd like to peek into the future, join Rich Niemiec's session on “Algorithmic Business Thinking & Machine Learning.” Explore practical uses of Oracle Machine Learning to produce quick results, understand customer behaviors, identify anomalies, and predict future trends.
The conference will conclude with Rodolfo Rodriguez's session on "Realizing Oracle APEX REST Services: From Basics to Brilliance with Powerful Use Cases." Discover how REST-enabled SQL can transform database interactions and empower developers to elevate their projects.
For more information about the presentations and speakers, please visit Viscosity’s event page: https://events.viscosityna.com/kscope24
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.
Monica Li
At Kscope 2024, six brilliant minds from Viscosity will showcase the latest in Oracle technology. Led by Oracle ACE Directors Craig Shallahamer and Rich Niemiec, alongside the esteemed COO at Viscosity and Head of Applications, Jerry Ward, this team represents a powerhouse of knowledge. Accompanying them are Software Architects Rodolfo Rodriguez, Kevin Herrarte, and Marco Pereira, each bringing their unique insights and innovative solutions to the forefront. This year, Viscosity’s team will focus on leveraging AI, machine learning, and advanced Oracle technologies to transform business operations and drive innovation.
Kevin Herrarte will introduce advanced biometric security features into Oracle APEX mobile apps using React Native integration. This innovation ensures enhanced security for mobile applications by leveraging biometric authentication methods such as face and fingerprint recognition.
Craig Shallahamer, Applied AI Scientist at Viscosity and Founder of OraPub, will explore the intersection of AI and human ingenuity, showcasing how AI enhances human intuition, emotion, and creativity in “The Irreplaceable Human: Leveraging Humanity's Uniqueness.” This session will highlight real-world examples of AI refining human judgment and creativity, ultimately leading to exceptional outcomes. Craig will also participate in “The AI and Oracle Roundtable: Insights and Interactions” panel discussion along with other co-panelists, wrapping the second day of the conference with insights and perspectives on AI integrations with Oracle.
Jerry Ward will present Viscosity’s Unified Financial Data Hub, which integrates AI-driven automation, machine learning algorithms, and unified data sources to make accounting processes easier. It automates workflows, provides insights through semantic graph analysis, and offers natural language interfaces for easy data analysis. Furthermore, he will highlight how Oracle's converged services eliminate data silos and drive innovative business models.
Marco Pereira and Rodolfo Rodriguez will demonstrate the seamless integration of Oracle APEX with EBS/Fusion, optimizing accounts payable workflows, improving data accuracy, and enhancing overall efficiency in financial operations. Attendees will also witness a live makeover of an APEX page, highlighting the transformative power of expert UI/UX techniques and AI-driven documentation.
Rich Niemiec, Chief Innovation Officer at Viscosity, will introduce Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse (ADW) Cloud and Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing (ATP), showcasing how these cloud services simplify data management and analytics. His second session will reveal the exciting new features of Oracle 23ai, such as SQL Domains, Lock-free Column Reservations for speed, Sagas, and more, including some key enhancements from 19c, 21c, and 23ai.
If you'd like to peek into the future, join Rich Niemiec's session on “Algorithmic Business Thinking & Machine Learning.” Explore practical uses of Oracle Machine Learning to produce quick results, understand customer behaviors, identify anomalies, and predict future trends.
The conference will conclude with Rodolfo Rodriguez's session on "Realizing Oracle APEX REST Services: From Basics to Brilliance with Powerful Use Cases." Discover how REST-enabled SQL can transform database interactions and empower developers to elevate their projects.
For more information about the presentations and speakers, please visit Viscosity’s event page: https://events.viscosityna.com/kscope24
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.
Monica Li
Viscosity North America
+ +1 4694441380
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube