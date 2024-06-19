Official Visits of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the Italian Republic and the Republic of Estonia, 24 to 26 June 2024

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make Official Visits to Italy and Estonia from 24 to 26 June 2024 at the invitations of President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, and President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis, respectively.

President Tharman will make his Official Visit to Italy on 24 June. He will receive a ceremonial welcome and will meet President Mattarella and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni. President Tharman will be hosted to an official lunch by President Mattarella.

During the Official Visit to Estonia on 25 and 26 June, President Tharman will receive a ceremonial welcome and will meet President Karis, Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas, and President of the Riigikogu (Parliament of the Republic of Estonia) Lauri Hussar. President Tharman will be hosted to an Official Banquet by President Karis. He will also meet Estonian enterprises involved in sustainability initiatives.

President Tharman will be accompanied by Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Osman; Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan; Members of Parliament Mr Sitoh Yih Pin and Mr Mohamed Sharael Bin Mohd Taha.

He will also be accompanied by officials from the President’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Prior to his Official Visits, President Tharman willbe on a working visit in Rome, Italy for a Group of Thirty (G30) plenary hosted by the Banca d’Italia, and will co-chair a meeting of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water (GCEW) from 20 to 23 June.

President Tharman will also have a private audience with Pope Francis on 22 June. While on transit in Helsinki on 25 June, President Tharman willbe hosted to breakfast by the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

During President Tharman’s absence, Mr Eddie Teo, Chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, and Mr Seah Kian Peng, Speaker of Parliament, will exercise the functions of the office of President from 20 to 25 June and 26 to 27 June respectively.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

19 JUNE 2024